CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University Indianapolis MHA Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME approved eight-year reaccreditation for IU Indianapolis’ Fairbanks School of Public Health MHA program.

CAHME advances the quality of healthcare management education through accreditation that emphasizes rigor, accountability, and continuous improvement.” — Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the or reaccreditation of the Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University Indianapolis MHA program for an eight-year term.

“This accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures the integrity of graduate healthcare management education,” said Nir Menachemi, PhD, MPH, professor and dean of the Fairbanks School of Public Health. “Our goal is to prepare healthcare leaders who will work in a variety of health administration and policy settings to advance the health and well-being of people in Indiana and beyond.”

"Through evaluation by experts in both academia and healthcare practice, accredited programs demonstrate that their curriculum and competency models are aligned to industry needs and designed to prepare graduates for meaningful impact in the field,” said Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 175 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme.org.

About the Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University Indianapolis

Located on Indiana’s premier research and health sciences campus, the Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University Indianapolis is committed to advancing the public’s health and well-being through education, innovation and leadership. The school has over 600 students enrolled in its two undergraduate, four master’s and four doctoral education programs related to public health and health administration. The school has numerous active research collaborations with local and state health departments in Indiana as well as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), and other government agencies state and nationwide.

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