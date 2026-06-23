Washington County Parks and WCPS Tennis Courts Temporarily Closed for Resurfacing Projects

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (June 23, 2026) – Washington County Parks & Recreation announces updated scheduling information for ongoing tennis court resurfacing and maintenance projects at multiple park and school sites throughout the County. These improvements are designed to enhance playing conditions, improve safety, and extend the lifespan of public recreational facilities for residents and visitors.

All work schedules are weather dependent and subject to change based on site conditions.

Washington County Park Sites – Tennis Court Resurfacing Schedule:

Chestnut Grove Park: COMPLETED

Martin L. “Marty” Snook Park: COMPLETED

Pleasant Valley Park: Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week of June 22, 2026, depending on weather and site conditions.

Regional Park: Work is ongoing beginning June 23, 2026, and is expected to be completed in the coming days, weather permitting.

Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) Tennis Court Resurfacing Schedule:

Boonsboro High School: Demo work is scheduled for the week of June 22, 2026.

South Hagerstown High School & North Hagerstown High School: Resurfacing work begins June 23, 2026.

Smithsburg High School: Work is anticipated to begin late this week into next week (approximately June 25, 2026), depending on weather conditions.

Clear Spring High School: Resurfacing is scheduled for the week of June 29, 2026.

Hancock Middle-Senior High School: Resurfacing is scheduled for the week of June 29, 2026.

Williamsport High School: Resurfacing is scheduled for the week of June 29, 2026.

During all phases of construction, tennis courts will be temporarily closed to the public. Residents are asked to respect all posted closures and avoid entering work areas for their safety and to ensure proper completion of the resurfacing process.

If weather conditions remain favorable, all projects are anticipated to be completed and courts reopened in phases toward the end of June and early July.

Washington County appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as these important recreational improvements are completed, and looks forward to providing enhanced facilities for community use.

For more details contact Washington County Parks & Recreation at [email protected] or 240-313-2700.

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