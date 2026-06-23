Branchville Borough Water Main Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Branchville Borough recently closed on a $1.9 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace aging cast iron water mains along Main Street and Wantage Avenue. This important infrastructure investment will help ensure the continued delivery of safe, reliable drinking water to residents and businesses served by these water lines.

In addition to improving the reliability of the Borough's water distribution system, the Wantage Avenue project offers the added benefit of helping the community identify any lead service lines on the public side of the system. This work supports ongoing efforts to modernize water infrastructure, protect public health, and provide high-quality drinking water for years to come.