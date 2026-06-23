Cumberland County Utilities Authority Treatment Plant Rehab

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Cumberland County Utilities Authority (CCUA) recently closed on a $15.5 million loan through the New Jersey Water Bank to finance critical rehabilitation and infrastructure improvements at its wastewater treatment plant.

The project will include the rehabilitation of interior and exterior concrete surfaces throughout key treatment plant facilities, including diversion chambers, the equalization basin, primary clarifiers, aeration tanks, secondary clarifiers, and chlorine contact tanks. The work will address structural deficiencies, concrete cracking, surface deterioration, and exposed reinforcing steel to help prevent further corrosion and extend the useful life of these essential assets.

In addition to the concrete rehabilitation, the project will replace deteriorated piping and couplings within the aeration tanks and install new, energy-efficient blowers to improve operational performance and reliability.

The loan will also support CCUA's asset management planning efforts and feasibility evaluations for future capital improvement projects. Asset management planning helps utilities assess the condition of critical infrastructure, prioritize investments, and make informed decisions that support long-term system reliability and cost-effective operations.

By investing in these improvements, CCUA is strengthening the resilience and efficiency of its wastewater treatment system while helping ensure reliable service and environmental protection for the communities it serves.