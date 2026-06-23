DAA Media + Marketing to Reward Five Students an Apple Laptop

DAA 2026 Summer Interns

Students to be selected in the DAA Emerging Leader Laptop Giveaway, continuing the company’s donation commitment of $50,000 in its 50th Anniversary year.

From ongoing scholarship programs, to student event sponsorships, supporting career development in our industry has been a cornerstone of what we do.” — CEO Nancy Steiner

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAA Media + Marketing (DAA), an independent, full-service marketing agency, is rewarding five selected students an Apple MacBook Neo to represent the agency’s five decades in business for its 50th Anniversary this year. This effort is the continuation of a year-long commitment the agency has made to give back in 2026 in a variety of ways including a total of $50,000 in both financial and in-kind donations to the community it serves.The DAA Emerging Leader Laptop Giveaway is generated from the long-standing tradition DAA has consistently made of investing in the next generation of advertising, marketing and creative talent. The company is so deeply aligned with mentorship and professional development that both DAA’s CEO Nancy Steiner, and President Donny Charbonnet, began their journeys with the company as interns. Demonstrating that level of commitment to nurturing future leaders is quite rare. “From ongoing scholarship programs, to student event sponsorships, supporting career development in our industry has been a cornerstone of what we do,” said Steiner. “This latest example provides access and new opportunities, as well as allows DAA to further champion the future of our industry.”The contest will run from June 23, 2026 to August 25, 2026 and is open to students in the states of Louisiana, Texas and Florida. Students may apply to win the new MacBook Neo with confirmed current enrollment at an accredited university, community college, or continuing education program for Fall 2026 in: advertising, communications, graphic design, or marketing. Applicants must submit either a 500-word written essay or a 90-second video explaining why they should be selected. Winners will be notified on or about September 4, 2026. Full details regarding contest criteria and additional information is located at: https://daa-mediamarketing.com/marketing-student-laptop-giveaway/ “Access to reliable technology is essential for a student’s potential to create and to take their career to the next level,” Steiner further added. “To be able to offer a student an Apple product, the dominant tech leader in our industry, makes us proud to provide a high-quality tool for their ongoing development. We look forward to discovering the next generation of visionaries in our field, and continuing our year-long journey of giving back to the community we serve.”About DAA Media + Marketing:DAA Media + Marketing is a nationally recognized, independent agency delivering full-service media, creative, and strategic solutions designed to drive measurable business outcomes. Known for combining the scale and resources of a larger firm with the agility and precision of a boutique partner, DAA is trusted by leading brands across industries to execute campaigns that perform - from high-impact national initiatives to data-driven, hyper-local activations. Consistently honored for both rapid growth and workplace excellence, DAA has earned recognition on multiple industry lists celebrating innovation, culture, and performance. With a client-centric approach and deep channel expertise, DAA partners with organizations to solve complex marketing challenges, accelerate brand momentum, and fuel long-term business growth.For more information about DAA Media + Marketing, please visit: www.daa-mediamarketing.com and for more information about the 50th Anniversary, please click here. ###

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