Attain Online Japanese Language School Launches Portuguese-Subtitled 150-Hour Intensive Japanese Course for Beginners

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AOJ Language School has announced that it will launch the Portuguese-subtitled version of its “Short-Term Intensive Beginner Japanese Course” on July 1, 2026.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attain Corporation, which operates the online Japanese language school “AOJ Language School,” the Japanese Language Proficiency Test learning website “Attain Online Japanese,” and develops e-learning materials for JLPT preparation, has announced that it will launch the Portuguese-subtitled version of its “Short-Term Intensive Beginner Japanese Course” on July 1, 2026. This program enables learners to complete 150 study hours in a short, intensive period and obtain an official certificate of 150 study hours upon completion.

This course is one of AOJ Language School’s most popular programs. It is designed to help learners reach the early JLPT N5 level and the A1 level of the “Japanese Language Education Reference Framework.”

Fully online, the program enables beginners to quickly build a foundation in hiragana, katakana, basic kanji, and everyday conversation. After completing the course, students can obtain an official certificate of 150 study hours.

The course is available to both individual learners and corporate clients, making it ideal for pre-employment Japanese training. We also welcome inquiries for free trials, quotations, and implementation consultations. Please feel free to contact us.

Course details:

https://aoj-ls.jp/pt/course/150-hour-japanese-course.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese school established by Attain, which develops the Japanese e-learning series “Attain Online Japanese,” followed by more than 200,000 learners on the U.S. learning platform Udemy. Entering its fifth year in April 2026, AOJ now serves more than 500 learners from over 30 countries.

One of AOJ’s strengths is its wide range of learning materials and courses that meet diverse learner levels and study goals. Among recent requests, one need has been especially prominent: learners who want to solidify their basic Japanese skills in a short period of time. Reasons vary, including clear deadlines for using Japanese, such as study abroad or employment, and the desire to review the fundamentals while motivation is high.

To meet this demand, AOJ Language School launched the “Short-Term Intensive Beginner Japanese Course (Intensive Japanese Course)” in November 2025, enabling learners to complete the first half of the elementary level of Japanese through more than 150 hours of study. By combining on-demand learning, weekly live classes with Japanese teachers, and an LMS that makes progress visible, the course offers an efficient learning experience from any time zone. Upon completion, learners are expected to reach the early JLPT N5 level and the A1 level in the “Japanese Language Education Reference Framework.”

Until now, this course has been offered in English and Chinese. With the launch of the new Portuguese subtitled version, AOJ will be able to support even more learners. In Portuguese-speaking regions, including Brazil, there are many learners who aim to study in Japan, work in Japan, or take the Japanese Language Proficiency Test. In Japan as well, many people whose native language is Portuguese live and work in Japanese society. For these learners, being able to understand study guidance and grammar explanations in their native language plays an important role in helping them continue learning and establish a strong foundation at the beginner stage.

There is also demand among companies for Japanese training before or shortly after hiring Portuguese-speaking international talent. For companies that want employees to quickly acquire basic Japanese needed for daily life and the workplace in Japan, this course offers an effective training option. Through Portuguese-language support, AOJ has created a system that is easier to adopt not only for individual learners, but also for corporate Japanese training programs.

Individual application:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/3month-intensive/application.html

Inquiries & Free Trial:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/contact.html

◆Course page

https://aoj-ls.jp/pt/course/150-hour-japanese-course.html

◆Key Features

• 150 hours of study in 3 months: Learners can study intensively while their motivation is high and efficiently consolidate the fundamentals.

• Ideal for beginners: The course covers hiragana, katakana, basic kanji, and the fundamentals equivalent to the JLPT N5 level from scratch.

• Flexible plans to match different learning styles: Learners can choose from On-Demand Only, On-Demand + Weekly Live, or Group Lessons.

• Robust support system: Plans are available that include Q&A and study consultations with experienced Japanese teachers and staff.

• Fully online: Learners can take the course from anywhere in the world.

◆Recommended for

• Those planning to study in Japan and wishing to strengthen their basic Japanese skills before enrollment

• Those who have received job offers from Japanese companies and want to acquire basic conversation skills in a short period

• Anyone determined to master the beginner level efficiently in a short time

◆Curriculum

Learners study hiragana, katakana, basic kanji, and content equivalent to the JLPT N5 level.

A “Certificate of Completion for 150 Study Hours” will be issued upon completing all lessons and passing the final test.

◆Course Duration

12 weeks

◆Plans & Pricing (tax included)

• On-Demand Only: ¥29,000/month for 3 months, ¥87,000 total

• On-Demand + Weekly Live: ¥40,000/month, ¥120,000 total

Payment methods: monthly credit card payment or one-time bank transfer.

◆Applications & Inquiries

Individual application:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/3month-intensive/application.html

Inquiries & Free Trial:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/contact.html

<About AOJ Language School (Online)>

https://aoj-ls.jp/en

◆Reference: Features of AOJ Group Lessons

• Access high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world through live classes and on-demand video lessons.

• Two live classes per week taught by highly qualified, certified Japanese teachers help learners enjoy studying Japanese and stay motivated.

• Live classes are held in small groups. Learners can join from anywhere with an internet connection. If they are unable to attend a class, they can access the recorded lesson.

• AOJ provides a global learning environment where learners of Japanese can meet peers from around the world and engage in cross-cultural exchange through Japanese study.

• AOJ supports all Japanese levels up to JLPT N1. Learners can choose the class level that best suits their needs.

• The curriculum advances each semester, aiming for beginners to acquire Japanese proficiency equivalent to JLPT N2 in as fast as two years.

AOJ also offers Japanese learning materials and services for corporate clients. For details, please visit:

https://www.attainj.co.jp/attain-online-japanese/corporate-customer/index.html#corp-features



2026 Spring Semester School Information Session

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