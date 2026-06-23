Evvnt Launches Refund Protection at Checkout to Boost Buyer Confidence and Ticket Sales

Refund protect event goer's deserve.

Evvnt’s new solution from TicketPlan reduces purchase hesitation by protecting attendees from unexpected disruption.

Today’s consumers expect flexibility and reassurance when making purchasing decisions. Refund Protection delivers both...” — Richard Green, Evvnt’s CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY — Evvnt , the event activation platform that helps creators market, ticket and grow their events, today announced the launch of Refund Protection at Checkout. Provided by TicketPlan and powered by Aegis, this new solution enables attendees to purchase tickets with greater confidence while helping event organizers improve conversion rates and overall ticket-buying experience.For many consumers, purchasing event tickets involves uncertainty. Unexpected illness, family emergencies, travel disruptions, or potential changes in employment status can make committing to non-refundable tickets a difficult decision.Refund Protection addresses this concern by allowing attendees to opt in during checkout. If they are unable to attend due to a qualifying reason, they may be eligible for reimbursement."We're delighted to partner with Evvnt to make TicketPlan Refund Protection available to event organisers and ticket buyers across their platform. By giving customers greater confidence when purchasing tickets in advance, TicketPlan helps reduce purchase hesitation while delivering a better booking experience. We're excited to be working with such an innovative business and to continue expanding our international presence."The launch comes as event organizers face growing competition for consumer attention and discretionary spending. By reducing perceived financial risk, Refund Protection helps overcome one of the most common reasons customers abandon purchases at checkout.“Getting customers to the checkout page is only half the battle,” said Richard Green, CEO of Evvnt Premium tools . “Today’s consumers expect flexibility and reassurance when making purchasing decisions. Refund Protection delivers both, helping organizers enhance the attendee experience while driving ticket sales.”Unlike traditional refund processes, Refund Protection requires no additional administrative effort from event organizers. Coverage selection, claims processing, and customer support are fully managed by TicketPlan and Aegis, allowing organizers to focus on delivering exceptional events.Refund Protection is now available for eligible events sold through the Evvnt platform For more information, visit evvnt.com.About EvvntEvvnt provides ticketing, event discovery, premium marketing solutions, audience development and media partnerships, all within the global event’s industry. Evvnt enables local promoters to reach broader audiences and achieve measurable success.About TicketPlanThe original innovators of ticket refund protection, and members of the ticketing community for over 27 years, TICKETPLAN enables ticketing companies, sports organizations, venues, attractions and events to provide an added value service to ticket buyers and to develop a new and valuable incremental source of revenue. An ever-increasing number of organizations in the UK, Europe and North America (powered by Aegis) now trust TicketPlan to provide their ticket and protection facilities.

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