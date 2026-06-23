Brett Hurt's New Book Love Conquers Fear: Humanity, AI, and the Age of Abundance for All Now Available Worldwide June 23

Love Conquers Fear, a new book from Brett Hurt released globally June 23

Acclaimed tech entrepreneur and futurist offers a hopeful roadmap for humanity in the age of artificial intelligence

Humanity now faces a profound choice: allow fear to divide us, or choose love, wisdom, and collaboration as we build the future together.” — Brett Alexander Hurt

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial technology entrepreneur, investor, futurist, and author Brett Alexander Hurt today announced that his highly anticipated new book, Love Conquers Fear : Humanity, AI, and the Age of Abundance for All (Do More Good Publishing), is now available to readers globally beginning Tuesday, June 23.At a pivotal moment in history, as artificial intelligence, robotics, and other exponential technologies rapidly reshape society, Hurt's new book offers a compelling and hopeful vision for the future—one grounded not in fear, but in love, ethics, courage, and human flourishing.In Love Conquers Fear, Hurt challenges readers to move beyond scarcity-driven thinking and embrace a practical, love-centered worldview capable of responsibly stewarding humanity's most powerful technologies. Through personal stories, philosophical insights, and real-world examples, the book explores how leaders, innovators, and everyday citizens can help create what Hurt calls the "Age of Abundance for All.""Technology itself is neither good nor bad—it amplifies the intentions and values of those who create and use it," said Hurt. "Humanity now faces a profound choice: allow fear to divide us, or choose love, wisdom, and collaboration as we build the future together."Hurt is uniquely positioned to address this critical moment. Most recently, he served as CEO and co-founder of data.world, the modern data catalog and governance company that pioneered the AI context engine and which was acquired by ServiceNow in 2025. Previously, Hurt co-founded Bazaarvoice, pioneering customer ratings and reviews at global scale and leading the company through its successful unicorn IPO. Earlier in his career, he founded Coremetrics, which was later acquired by IBM for around $300 million.Beyond his entrepreneurial achievements, Hurt co-leads Hurt Family Investments alongside his wife, Debra, supporting more than 150 startups, 50 venture funds, and numerous philanthropic initiatives. He is an Aspen Institute Henry Crown Fellow and recipient of Austin's Best CEO Legacy Award.Hurt is also the founder of Love Conquers Fear, a movement and podcast exploring the intersection of emerging technologies, leadership, consciousness, and humanity's future. Through long-form conversations with entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, and spiritual leaders, Hurt examines how society can navigate unprecedented technological change while remaining deeply human.Early praise for Love Conquers Fear has been strong. In its review, Publishers Weekly's BookLife praised the book, writing a "compelling appeal to overpower fear and evolve through love." The review also noted that "Hurt's abiding foundation of spiritual Oneness, combined with his extensive tech know-how and future-focused perspective, make his dream of 'create[ing] a better world through technology' feel remarkably achievable." Together, the review highlights the book's distinctive blend of technological expertise, spiritual insight, and practical optimism at a pivotal moment in humanity's relationship with AI and emerging technologies.John Mackey, co-founder of Whole Foods Market endorsed the book, saying that this is “A very important book that everyone should read!” The book has already been appearing on Amazon bestseller lists. Hurt has several book launch events planned in the next several months.Hurt has been featured in numerous media outlets, including MSNBC, Forbes, VentureBeat, TechCrunch, Austin Business Journal, Austin Monthly, and the Austin American-Statesman.Love Conquers Fear: Humanity, AI, and the Age of Abundance for All is available beginning June 23 wherever books are sold.For more information about Brett Hurt , the book, or the Love Conquers Fear movement, visit www.loveconquersfear.com About Brett Alexander HurtBrett Alexander Hurt is a serial technology entrepreneur, investor, futurist, and author working at the intersection of artificial intelligence, leadership, and human consciousness. Over the course of his career, he has founded and led multiple category-defining companies, including data.world, Bazaarvoice, and Coremetrics. Through his company and podcast, Love Conquers Fear, Hurt explores how humanity can navigate exponential technological change with courage, ethics, and unity. He is the author of Love Conquers Fear: Humanity, AI, and the Age of Abundance for All, The Lattice, and The Entrepreneur’s Essentials. Hurt lives in Austin, Texas with his wife and two children.

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