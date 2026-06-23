Brand South Africa Networking Mixer Brings African Excellence and Atlanta Legacy Together for an Unforgettable Evening

Photo courtesy of CME 3000

More Than 200 Guests Gather at Hotel Phoenix for a Curated Celebration of Pan-African Culture, Connection, and Commerce ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand South Africa hosted its Networking Mixer at Hotel Phoenix in Atlanta, welcoming more than 200 guests for a curated evening in which the African continent met the City of Atlanta “in the most beautiful way.” The gathering brought together South African diplomacy, Atlanta’s creative and civic leadership, and the broader diaspora community for a night of dialogue, culture, and connection at the heart of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Celebration.The evening opened with remarks from Mmaphuti Rankapole, Chief Marketing Officer of Brand South Africa, who set the tone for the night with a vision of Africa’s rising place on the world stage and Atlanta’s role in that story. Guests were guided throughout the evening by Emcee Nhlamulo Tlakula-Sesing, whose seamless pacing kept every moment flowing with intention and grace.Guests were treated to South African-inspired cuisine, sounds by DJ Mixmaster Chu, and a soulful live performance by celebrity saxophonist Richard Shaw Jr. The night’s centerpiece was a powerhouse panel conversation moderated by Barkue Tubman Zawolo, featuring Emy Casaletti-Bwalya, Trustee of Brand South Africa; Phillana Williams, Director of the City of Atlanta Office of Film, Entertainment & Nightlife; and Tiwaworks, global entrepreneur and founder of ATL Greek Picnic. The panel explored the deepening ties between African markets and Atlanta’s creative economy, and the opportunities ahead for cross-continental collaboration.“This is what happens when African excellence and Atlanta legacy share the same room,” organizers reflected following the event, a sentiment echoed throughout the evening as attendees networked, exchanged ideas, and celebrated a shared vision for the future of African and African diaspora partnership.The Networking Mixer was made possible through the collaboration of co-presenters Dallas Austin Collective, the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment, Whittley Agency Africa, and MBL International Group, partners united under the evening’s guiding spirit: One Team. One Nation. One Rhythm.Special thanks go to event partners Hotel Phoenix, One Stop Productions, CAS Event Rentals, La Fleur Chick, CME 3000, Paul Biagui Photography, Ray Falls Media, Walil Archer Media, and Rolling Out for their contributions to bringing the evening to life.About Brand South AfricaBrand South Africa is the official marketing agency mandated to build, manage, and protect the reputation of South Africa in order to drive tourism, investment, and trade. Through strategic engagement and storytelling, Brand South Africa works to position the country and the African continent as a competitive and compelling partner on the global stage.

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