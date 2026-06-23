YPG housing director wears many hats: career woman, military spouse and cheer coach

Christie Shew is many times the first person people moving to U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground meet. She’s the Community Director for Desert Oasis Housing and has the pleasure of welcoming families to their new home on post.

“We call each other by first name basis by the time they walk in the door,” she recalls.

Her role as a military spouse also helps her, help others.

“I am able to answer all their questions to make them feel a little bit more comfortable about the transition of coming to YPG.”

Desert Oasis Housing is privatized housing on post at YPG. Several times in the last few years it has ranked high on the Tenant Satisfaction and Opinion Survey.

Shew said, “We have been in the top 10 out of 48 installations, so that has been a big plus. We are such a tight knit community, so it makes everyone feel welcome and at home.”

Shew has worked in the housing office for several years but at one time she was the family moving to YPG. Her husband Sergeant 1st Class Cody Shew is a Soldier with the Airborne Test Force and has served for 17 years in the U.S. Army. They have now been at YPG for nine years but before that had lived in several larger military communities.

“Moving as a military family… it was tough, especially having smaller children,” she recalls.

“I think moving to a smaller community like YPG made the transition, even to the remote desert area, a very easy one for our family. At the bigger ones it’s so much tougher. It’s hard to make friends, where actually at YPG you feel like family.”

In addition to a career, a life as a military spouse and a mother, Shew is the assistant cheerleading coach at Gila Ridge High School. Her involvement in cheer started when her daughter was in sixth grade and continued as she made her way through high school. Shew was involved in the booster club and became president. Then the coaching opportunity came about so Shew earned her coaching certificate and began coaching.

“It’s been an amazing experience.”

While her daughter no longer attends Gila Ridge High School, Shew still feels like the team mom.

“Your cheerleaders also feel like your children because you become so close to them and they come to you just like one of your children would.”