MDHEWD charts path to 100,000 new apprentices as part of statewide workforce development push

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is excited to announce a new statewide goal of serving 100,000 new apprentices in Missouri by September 30, 2027. This target reflects the department’s continued commitment to expanding high-quality apprenticeship pathways and strengthening Missouri’s registered apprenticeship system.

MDHEWD will lead this work by supporting local workforce teams, helping more employers create new apprenticeship programs, connect Missourians to opportunities, and share information about how apprenticeships benefit workers, businesses, and communities.

“These efforts will drive significant growth in apprenticeship opportunities across every corner of Missouri,” said Dr. Bennett Boggs, Commissioner of MDHEWD. “By engaging businesses and community partners at every level, we are expanding pathways that lead to strong, family‑supporting careers and a workforce that positions Missouri for long‑term economic leadership.”

Registered Apprenticeship enables employers to grow their own workforce by providing education and hands-on learning tailored to meet their workforce needs, aligning with MDHEWD’s vision of empowering Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. Since 2019, over 70,600 new apprentices have engaged in training across various occupations and industries — including the skilled trades, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and education — and over 25,000 apprentices have completed training, achieving journeyman-level status in their respective occupations.

The department offers several statewide resources available to support registered apprenticeship, including the Missouri Apprentice Connect portal, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding and services, and the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant. MDHEWD is also working to implement the new federal Workforce Pell Grant. Other statewide resources include the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s support of consultants serving high schools and career and technical education centers aimed at growing the use of the registered apprenticeship training model for high school students and the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Intern and Apprentice Tax Credit.

“These actions represent a major step forward for Missouri’s workforce,” said Julie Carter, Director of the Office of Workforce Development. “By modernizing our apprenticeship system and expanding opportunities in critical industries, we are creating a direct pipeline to solid, long-term career opportunities. This is how we ensure Missouri’s employers have the talent they need and our state continues to make meaningful progress in workforce development.”

Other key statewide apprenticeship goals include:

Increasing the number of active apprentices to 25,000

Registering 100 new apprenticeship programs or occupations

Achieving 3 percent growth in educational services, healthcare, and manufacturing apprenticeships

Missouri is focused on supporting the Trump Administration’s national goal of surpassing 1 million active apprentices. The goals established for Missouri and planned effort align with the federal and state’s commitment to expanding high-quality training pathways and preparing more Missourians for in-demand careers.

This work is supported through multiple federal investments, including the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America grant and State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grants.

For more information about apprenticeships in Missouri, visit dhewd.mo.gov/workforce-development/apprenticeship-mo.