Enjoli Returns to Music at Miller Park with a Voice That Keeps Rising

Enjoli & Timeless will perform during Music at Miller Part on July 11.

I don't know what type of situation or shape I'd be in if I didn't have music.” — Enjoli Mitchell, lead singer, Enjoli & Timeless

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was a moment in Enjoli Mitchell's past when someone stood just feet away with a gun pointed at her chest.

"To be here is more than just being here," she said. "I really could have been dead."

She is here. And on Saturday, July 11, she will take the stage at Music at Miller Park — returning for the sixth consecutive year. Together with her band, Timeless, they have performed every year since the free summer concert series began. A true honor that Enjoli receives with great humility.

"There are so many artists they could be calling," she said. "To be the only one called back every year is indescribable. I am so grateful to Omaha Performing Arts and the community for the continued support."

Growing up, Enjoli was surrounded by gang violence. She says she was once on the wrong path, running the streets and making choices that could have severely altered the rest of her life. She took a hard look at where she was headed and decided to change.

"I grew up," she said. "I realized that what I was doing was never going to get me anywhere but dead or in jail, and that's not the life I wanted for myself.”

She let go of people and patterns that no longer fit who she wanted to become and became more disciplined about setting goals and working to achieve them.

“Elevation is not possible without separation. I had to separate so that I could elevate."

Today, Enjoli Mitchell is a mother, a VA employee, a daughter, a friend and a creative spirit who loves to color and draw. She is, as she puts it, "a real human being who has real human problems."

Throughout her entire life, music has remained constant. When her sister passed away suddenly in 2014, Enjoli says she vowed to walk away from it entirely. She didn't.

"It saved me," she said. "I don't know what type of situation or shape I'd be in if I didn't have music."

Which is exactly why, when she sings, she does it with her whole soul.

"If I can't feel it, I can't sing it," she said.

That energy is meant to travel. Enjoli says her focus, every time she takes the stage, is on making sure the crowd is part of the experience and feels the music, too.

"When I look out there, and they're moving and grooving, singing and clapping, I know we're doing something right."

That commitment has taken the band well beyond Omaha over the years. Earlier this year, Enjoli & Timeless toured with Twista for the third time.

"I grew up listening to Twista. Hearing him rap takes me back to sitting in the garage with my brothers and friends when I was younger, listening to his music," she explained. "Now he knows my name, and we talk to each other. I never thought I would open and share a stage with him and artists like Joe and Music Soulchild. I thank God for it all because God is the driving force behind it."

The group is also preparing to release more original music, including a new song, "Sweetest Melody," which Enjoli says reflects her love of layered songwriting. While fans know the band for R&B, soul and familiar covers, her originals come from lived experience.

The woman who takes the stage on July 11 is not the same person who almost never made it here, and she’s still elevating.

"Life makes you barbecue or mildew," she said. "I'm just going to keep on barbecuing."

Music at Miller Park is free and open to the public. For details, visit o-pa.org/mamp.

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