Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky Chooses OpenGov to Modernize Financial Planning

FORT WRIGHT, KY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky selected OpenGov Budgeting & Performance to replace its fragmented, spreadsheet-driven budgeting processes with a unified, cloud-based financial planning platform supporting the agency's full budget lifecycle.The agency provides public transportation across Boone, Campbell, and Kenton Counties in Northern Kentucky and into downtown Cincinnati, operating a fleet of approximately 108 fixed-route buses and 34 paratransit vehicles. They are responsible for managing the financial planning needs of a multi-county transit agency with complex capital project tracking, federal funding compliance, and cross-departmental coordination.Their budgeting process was built on a foundation of disconnected departmental spreadsheets, creating ongoing inefficiencies in formula management, historical data tracking, and cross-department alignment. Budget staff were reloading personnel data manually each cycle rather than rolling it over year-to-year, adding unnecessary effort to every budget season. Capital project planning was limited to year-to-year cycles, with no integration between multi-year project data and core budget numbers. When balancing the budget required frequent recalculation, the manual nature of the process made rapid iteration difficult. There was also a persistent risk that departments would continue working in external spreadsheets even after submission, creating duplicate data entry and eroding the accuracy of the plan.OpenGov Budgeting & Performance distinguished itself with an intuitive, configurable platform accessible to budget liaisons of varying technical skill levels, year-over-year data rollover to eliminate redundant personnel re-entry, and on-demand recalculation to support rapid budget balancing. A verified, direct integration for accounting, timekeeping, and fleet maintenance data addressed their concern about compatibility in name only. OpenGov's GFOA-compliant budget book production and transparency publishing capabilities aligned with the agency’s reporting obligations, and the platform's capital improvement planning tools provide a path toward multi-year project tracking connected to the core budget.Implementation will begin with core budgeting modules, specifically budget development, forecasting, and personnel planning, prioritized for their direct impact on the annual budget cycle."Our budget process was built on spreadsheets that didn't talk to each other, and our staff were spending too much time on data entry instead of financial planning,” said Lyndi Whitaker, Procurement Specialist for the The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky. “OpenGov gives us a single platform where we can work faster, collaborate across departments, and spend more time on the decisions that matter."

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