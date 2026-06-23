Octavia Harper Earns 4.0 GPA in Kentucky State MBA Program

The Class of 2026 graduate credits Military & Veteran Affairs guidance and a flexible academic pathway for helping her reach a new milestone

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Family, focus, and a clear goal helped Octavia Harper turn more than two decades of military experience into academic success at Kentucky State University.



The Memphis, Tennessee, native completed a Master of Business Administration in Executive Leadership as a member of the Class of 2026, earning a 4.0 GPA while building on more than two decades of military experience.

Harper is a U.S. Air Force veteran who retired as a master sergeant after 21 1/2 years of service, including work as a senior budget analyst for the 164th Airlift Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard.

Her military connection also extends across her family. Her husband, Robert L. Harper Jr., retired as a chief master sergeant from the Air National Guard after 23 years of service, and their son, Robert L. Harper III, is a senior airman with the Kentucky Air National Guard while attending college full time.

“As a U.S. Air Force veteran, military service shaped my character by instilling discipline, integrity, resilience, and a strong sense of responsibility,” Harper said. “It taught me how to lead under pressure, work effectively with teams at every level, and remain focused on achieving goals despite challenges.”

Those values carried into her next decision: finding a graduate program that fit her goals, recognized her service, and offered the flexibility to keep moving forward.

Harper said Kentucky State’s military-connected tuition rate for service members, including retirees, was a key factor in her decision to attend the University. KYSU Global, Kentucky State’s online learning program, also provided a flexible pathway to complete the MBA while balancing work, family, and community commitments.

“My MBA journey through KYSU Global represents a major milestone for me,” Harper said. “The 4.0 GPA accomplishment and transformative growth I have achieved will open new doors and create career opportunities that would not have been possible otherwise.”

The degree also carries a broader personal meaning for Harper, who sees her achievement as a message to other former service members considering whether to return to school.

“I am a true example to retirees that it is never too late to believe in yourself and achieve your dreams,” Harper said.

Her 4.0 GPA, Harper said, reflects the same discipline, resilience, and work ethic that supported her throughout the program. She also applied real-world business and leadership experience to her coursework, making her assignments more practical and meaningful.

“It demonstrates that with focus, determination, and consistent effort, I can achieve the goals I set for myself,” Harper said.

Everett Bracken, Director of Military & Veteran Affairs at Kentucky State, said Harper’s success reflects the focus military-connected students bring to the University.

“Octavia’s story is a powerful example of how military-connected students build on service, experience, and purpose as they pursue their academic goals,” Bracken said. “Her success shows what can happen when discipline, perseverance, and the right support come together.”

Through Military & Veteran Affairs, Kentucky State supports veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, military spouses, dependents, and military families as they pursue their academic and professional goals. Bracken, a Gulf War combat veteran who served eight years in the U.S. Army, brings firsthand military experience and professional expertise to the role, including work with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.

Harper encourages other military-connected students to take full advantage of Military & Veteran Affairs, saying Bracken’s “support, guidance, and thorough follow-through” helped ensure her journey was completed with accuracy.

As founder and chief executive officer of Strategic Organizational Support, LLC, a small business consulting and insurance agency, Harper plans to use her MBA to pursue opportunities as an adjunct professor at a historically Black college or university and continue her education through doctoral studies in business law.

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories highlighting military-connected students and graduates at Kentucky State University.