Join the SHC Book Club July 28 for "My Dear Hamilton"

Liberty, TX – Join us on Tuesday evening, July 28 from 6-7 p.m. at the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center (SHC) to discuss the biographical novel My Dear Hamilton by Stephanie Dary and Laura Kamoie. The selection coincides with the Center’s celebrations connected to the country’s 250th anniversary this year, as the story focuses on Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, the wife of founding father Alexander Hamilton. The authors used letters and other archival sources to research Eliza’s life and create a dramatic narrative based on true events.

Featuring fictional works with a connection to the world of museums, archives and libraries, the SHC Book Club is open to all and meets in the Center’s main building at 650 FM 1011 in Liberty. Home to extensive archival holdings documenting Southeast Texas, a library collection and a museum, the Center offers an ideal setting for discussions about novels tied to these fields. Each meeting is led by SHC staff. No membership or registration is required.

Interested participants may obtain a copy of the novels through their local library or favorite bookstore to prepare for the conversation. For more information, contact SHC staff at (936) 336-8821 or via email at SamHoustonCenter@tsl.texas.gov.

The Sam Houston Center is a component of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and serves as the official regional historical resource depository for the 10 Southeast Texas counties of Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler. The Center's primary mission is to collect, preserve and provide access to historically significant state and local government records and publications of the designated region and secondarily to serve as a library of Texana and genealogical resources.

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The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information needed to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.