Watch for Lane Closures, Delays During Guardrail Work on Route 60 in Bates & Newton Counties

Barry & Newton Counties – Drivers should prepare for lane closures and occasional traffic delays on U.S. Route 60 between the Missouri/Oklahoma state line and Missouri Route 37 (Central Avenue) in Monett while a contractor installs guardrail in locations ahead of a resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation project, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Once the contractor completes the guardrail work, crews will begin removing the old asphalt on Route 60 and replace it with a new layer of asphalt, likely in late July or early August. In addition, crews will add permanent lane striping and rumble strips.

Three bridges along Route 60 also will have a new driving surface added to them. Those bridges are:

U.S. Route 60 over Hickory Creek east of Neosho in Newton County

U.S. Route 60 over Pineville Road and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad in Neosho

U.S. Route 60 over Culpepper Branch east of Granby in Newton County

Traffic impacts:

Traffic reduced to one lane where contractor crews are working

Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars where crews are working. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.

Drivers will have access to all driveways and entrances

No signed detour

Drivers should find alternate routes to avoid work zones

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling delays could alter the work schedule.

Project information:

Prime contractor: Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., Mt. Vernon

Total project cost: $6.2 million

Completion date: November 1, 2026

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest

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