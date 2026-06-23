ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Former Teacher Wanted for Involvement in 2024 Tren de Aragua Mass Shooting

This illegal alien was previously released from jail by Chicago sanctuary politicians

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested a former Illinois teacher and illegal alien who assisted in a December 2024 Tren de Aragua mass shooting at a house party in Chicago where three people were killed and several others were injured.

Giovanna Mercedes Moreno Occhipinti

Giovanna Mercedes Moreno Occhipinti, 32, an illegal alien from Venezuela with dual citizenship in Italy, drove the two shooters.

Ricardo Granadillo Padilla (left) and Edward Martinez Cermeno (right) displaying weapons inside residences in the U.S.

Chicago police discovered multiple weapons in Moreno Occhipinti’s vehicle immediately after the crime. Authorities believe she helped Granadillo Padilla and Martinez Cermeno evade law enforcement after the shooting.

The Chicago Police Department arrested Moreno Occhipinti on December 5 for charges of unlawful use of weapons and weapon offense. Chicago sanctuary politicians released her without notifying ICE.

Some of the weapons discovered in Moreno Occhipinti’s vehicle

After the Cook County State Attorney’s office determined it would not move forward with criminally prosecuting these subjects, HSI Chicago took independent and decisive enforcement action to make sure these individuals could no longer threaten their community. HSI Chicago will continue to enforce federal laws to make sure the community is safe.

HSI Chicago’s Human Trafficking and Smuggling Group agents arrested Moreno Occhipinti late at night on May 13, 2026. She remains in custody pending removal.

“This illegal alien who used to work as a teacher was involved in a mass shooting in Chicago that killed three people and injured others,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Although Chicago police arrested this illegal alien shortly after the shooting, sanctuary politicians released her from jail without notifying ICE. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS is doing the job that sanctuary politicians in Illinois refuse to do: putting the American people first and removing these dangerous criminals from our communities.”

“Giovanna Mercedes Moreno Occhipinti’s actions were calculated and deliberate, leading to the loss of three lives,” said HSI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Matthew Scarpino. “I’m proud of our agents for pursuing this case to the end, ensuring that everyone who helped facilitate this mass homicide is brought to justice.”

Moreno Occhipinti entered the United States in October of 2021 under the Visa Waiver Program, and was supposed to leave by January 2, 2022. She illegally remained in the United States past that date.

Granadillo Padilla and Martinez Cermeno were both previously arrested and deported, like many of their associates were after the shooting.

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