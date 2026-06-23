WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Attempted Murderers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and Arsonists Over Father’s Day Weekend

While families across the nation celebrated Father’s Day, DHS honored the fathers, children, and spouses forever changed by violent crimes committed by criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON –– Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted of disgusting crimes such as attempt to commit homicide, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, continuous sexual abuse with a child, rape, arson, and other disgusting crimes.

“While Americans enjoyed Father’s Day Weekend, ICE was working around the clock to remove attempted murderers, pedophiles, rapists, arsonists, and other public safety threats from our communities. We are removing criminals so another family does not have a preventable tragedy,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Every day, ICE is committed to fighting for the victims of illegal alien crime and their families. They are our why. President Trump and Secretary Mullin stand with Angel families.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Jose Francisco-Amaya, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for attempt to commit homicide in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Daniel Ornelas-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for FOUR counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and annoy / molesting children in Santa Clara, California.

Carlos Leonardo Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Auburn, California.

Felipe Roque-Monje, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Pomona, California.

Osman Lopez-Manzilla, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for child fondling / lewd or lascivious battery, in Bradenton, Florida.

Abulay Nian, a criminal illegal alien from Sierra Leone, convicted for rape, assault, and possession of forged instruments in Delaware, Ohio.

Eduardo Arce-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for forcible sexual abuse in Davis County, Utah.

Alberto Garrido-Maurin, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, fraud, larceny, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and marijuana possession in Detroit, Michigan.

Kiet Trung Tran, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas.

Khaek Sisavath, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for robbery, armed criminal action, assault, and arson in St. Louis, Missouri.

Khanh Loc Ngoc Pham, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for FOUR counts of forgery, FOUR counts of credit fraud, THREE counts of possessing counterfeit items with intent to defraud, THREE counts of burglary, hit-and-run, grand theft, and fake checks in Beverly Hills, California.

Dethamongsalk Nouthavykoun, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for aggravated robbery, possession of controlled substance, unlawful restraint, carrying loaded firearm in a public place, and vehicle theft in Tarrant County, Texas.

Pedro Morales-Varela, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for armed robbery, possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in Puerto Rico.

Orlando Eugenio Parada-Mancia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for distribution of fentanyl in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ramon Sanchez-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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