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Announcement of Regular Meetings of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education – June 2026

Regular Meeting of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education

9 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2026
State Regents’ Conference Room
655 Research Parkway, Suite 200
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Select Agenda Item

  • Presentation of FY 2027 institutional tuition and mandatory fee requests

Regular Meeting of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education

9 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2026
State Regents’ Conference Room
655 Research Parkway, Suite 200
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Select Agenda Items

  • Consideration of FY 2027 institutional tuition and mandatory fees
  • Consideration of FY 2027 institutional budgets
  • Acknowledgement of the Course Equivalency Project for 2026-27

Online agendas are available at https://okhighered.org/state-system/state-regents-meetings/.

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Announcement of Regular Meetings of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education – June 2026

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