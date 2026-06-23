Announcement of Regular Meetings of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education – June 2026

Regular Meeting of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2026

State Regents’ Conference Room

655 Research Parkway, Suite 200

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Select Agenda Item Presentation of FY 2027 institutional tuition and mandatory fee requests Regular Meeting of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education 9 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2026

State Regents’ Conference Room

655 Research Parkway, Suite 200

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Select Agenda Items Consideration of FY 2027 institutional tuition and mandatory fees

Consideration of FY 2027 institutional budgets

Acknowledgement of the Course Equivalency Project for 2026-27 Online agendas are available at https://okhighered.org/state-system/state-regents-meetings/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.