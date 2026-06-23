LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur Joey Bachrach Unveils ‘Honey,’ the Cinematic Lead Single from Pink Palm Motel

Honey Single Cover

The AI-powered visual album explores queer identity, loneliness, nightlife, survival, and self-discovery, arriving on the final day of Pride Month.

This isn't a recovery album. It's about the people, places, and moments that shape us long after they're gone. It's about every version of ourselves that helped us make it through.”” — Joey Bachrach

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, LGBTQ+ advocate, and storyteller Joey Bachrach is entering a bold new creative chapter with the release of “Honey,” the cinematic lead single and first visual installment from his forthcoming concept album, Pink Palm Motel.

Releasing worldwide on June 30, 2026, the final day of Pride Month, Pink Palm Motel is the most ambitious project yet from Bachrach's music venture, Rainbow Hill. The nine-song visual album explores queer nightlife, solitude, addiction, healing, identity, and the search for belonging through interconnected music and cinematic storytelling.

At first glance, “Honey” appears to tell the story of romantic attraction. As the narrative unfolds, however, viewers discover something more personal.

Through dreamlike visuals and surreal imagery, the video follows a protagonist pursuing a mysterious blue-haired figure through a world of desire, memory, and longing. In the closing moments, the audience realizes the figure was never someone else, it was a lost part of himself.

“What if the person you've been searching for your entire life was you?” says Bachrach. “That question became the foundation of this entire project.”

Best known as Co-Founder and CEO of Rainbow Hill Recovery and Co-Founder of Rainbow Hill Foundation, organizations serving LGBTQ+ individuals navigating addiction and mental health challenges, Bachrach says the album is rooted in lived experience rather than autobiography.

“This isn't a recovery album,” he explains. “It's an album about survival. It's about loneliness. It's about the people, places, and moments that shape us long after they're gone. It's about every version of ourselves that helped us make it through.”

The album unfolds across nine interconnected tracks:

Honey

Cough Syrup

Sugarwater

Motel Lights

Empty Bottles

West Hollywood

Soft Exit

Stay Awake

Sweet Relief

Together, the songs trace a journey from chaos to clarity, following themes of grief, nightlife, recovery, chosen family, and self-acceptance. Set against the backdrop of West Hollywood, motel rooms, crowded dance floors, and fleeting relationships, Pink Palm Motel explores what it means to survive long enough to become someone new.

Drawing from both personal experiences and broader LGBTQ+ stories, the project examines themes often absent from traditional coming-of-age narratives, including survivor's guilt, mental health, disconnection, and the complicated relationship many queer people have with nightlife and belonging.

To bring the project to life, Bachrach combined songwriting, narrative development, visual direction, and emerging AI tools to build a cinematic universe that blurs the boundaries between album, film, and visual art. “What fascinated me wasn't whether AI could create music,” Bachrach says. “What fascinated me was whether technology could help tell deeply human stories.”

Throughout “Honey,” the visual of golden honey serves as a recurring symbol of desire, temptation, healing, and transformation. In one of the video's defining moments, two versions of the same character stand face-to-face beneath ballroom chandeliers before ultimately becoming one, a visual metaphor for the album's central message: Healing isn't about erasing who we were. It's about bringing every version of ourselves home.

The video concludes with a message from Rainbow Hill Foundation, the nonprofit Bachrach co-founded to expand access to affirming mental health and recovery services for LGBTQ+ communities. “Every day, I meet people who are trying to find their way back to themselves,” Bachrach says. “Whether through treatment, community, art, music, or simply surviving another day. This album comes from that same place.”

The single “Honey” is available now on all major music providers. The official video is currently on YouTube. Pink Palm Motel will be released worldwide on June 30, 2026.

About Joey Bachrach

Joey Bachrach is an entrepreneur, LGBTQ+ advocate, and artist based in Los Angeles. He is the Co-Founder and CEO of Rainbow Hill Recovery and Co-Founder of Rainbow Hill Foundation. Through Rainbow Hill, his music and visual storytelling project, Bachrach explores identity, survival, connection, and healing through innovative creative mediums.

Honey (Official Music Video)

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