Investments in Business Park, Housing, and Recreation Spur Growth in McCook

City leaders celebrate ongoing success in the State of Nebraska’s Economic Development Certified Community program.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has recognized the City of McCook (pop. 7,300) for its leadership in a statewide program to support industrial and community development. On Monday, June 22nd, DED’s Southwest Development Consultant Ashley Rice-Gerlach honored local officials for the city’s recertification in the Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program. The City of McCook first earned EDCC program status in 2011 and was recertified in 2016, 2021, and 2026.

McCook is one of 36 Nebraska communities to earn EDCC status in the program, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. State officials established the EDCC program in 2005 to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and grow existing businesses. As part of the certification process, qualifying communities must establish a well-defined program that actively engages their existing business community and offers a welcoming environment for new economic development projects. This includes documenting available sites and buildings, developing local financing and incentive programs, and creating strategic planning for economic development. EDCCs earn certification in the program for five years.

Economic partnerships between the city and the McCook Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) continue to support growth across the community. The city’s 40-acre expansion of the McCook Business Park included more than $2.75 million in infrastructure improvements and rail access enhancements. The expansion attracted Performance Plus, a liquid livestock feed manufacturer from Sterling, Colorado, which selected the park as the site for its new facility. The company invested more than $10 million in construction and operations.

“McCook is on the precipice of an upsurge, and our continued partnership with DED in the EDCC program signifies McCook’s willingness to bet on our future,” said McCook City Manager Nate Schnieder. “We look forward to growing as program leaders over the next five years.”

The community continues to address workforce needs through strategic housing initiatives, including multiple workforce housing projects, new single-family developments, and partnerships leveraging state housing programs to support long-term growth.

Thus far, the growth of MEDC’s single-family residential subdivision has supported the sale of more than 10 lots. When completed, the North Pointe Addition project will be home to new units on 25 lots, which are already equipped with infrastructure to support fiber communication and natural gas accessibility. In addition, MEDC’s Rural Workforce Housing Loan program offers low-interest capital for workforce housing projects, including new construction of owner-occupied homes or rental improvements, existing rehabilitations, and upper-story housing development.

Nebraska’s EDCC program encourages state and local partnerships to financially support new housing development. In 2023, DED awarded MEDC and Red Willow County $702,000 through Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF).

“City leaders, MEDC, and other integral partners have worked diligently to prepare McCook for new growth opportunities,” Schnieder said. “In addition to recent industrial and housing projects, our collective has invested our resources in planning recreational developments which will make McCook an attractive location for new businesses to succeed.”

In April, local leaders celebrated ongoing development at the P.F.C. Gerald L. Walters Youth Sports Complex with a turf rollout event. Once completed, the $17 million project will have the capacity to host baseball, softball, and soccer competitions on eight new fields. Funding from Nebraska’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) and the Rural Community Recovery Program (RCRP) are supporting the project’s development. DED administers both programs on behalf of the State of Nebraska.

Additional quality of place development is enhancing recreational opportunities in the community. The McCook Aquatic Park, which opened in 2025, features a lazy river, water slides, a zero-depth entry pool, diving boards, and basketball hoops. The project received CCCFF planning and construction funds from the State of Nebraska.

Local leaders said childcare expansion projects and downtown revitalization efforts at the Keystone Business Center also play important supporting roles in the city’s business attraction strategies. Additionally, improvements are ongoing at McCook’s Ben Nelson Regional Airport. These include the local acquisition of fixed-based operator (FBO) facilities and hiring a new airport manager.

“These are exciting times for the citizens of McCook, and our economic development in this area and our business climate have been exceptional,” said Mayor Linda Taylor. “Ongoing investments to enhance transportation have been essential in increasing our opportunity to grow business revenues. These include daily commercial airline services and Amtrak passenger train services, which make scheduled stops downtown. These efforts continue to improve access to other communities.”

“On behalf of MEDC, we’re proud of the City of McCook for earning EDCC program recertification,” said MEDC Executive Director Charlie McPherson. “This recognition speaks to the continued commitment of our local leaders, partners, and stakeholders to support smart growth, strengthen our economy, and move the community forward. We appreciate DED and the Nebraska Diplomats for their support, and for recognizing McCook for continued progress in economic development.”

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community Program, Contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-655-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc.