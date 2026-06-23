The Florida Highway Patrol Arrests Illegal Alien for Battery on ICE Agent

June 23, 2026

~ Coordinated Investigation Leads to Arrest Following Attack on Federal Agent~

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. ~ On June 16, 2026, the Florida Highway Patrol’s Criminal Alien Apprehension Team (CAAT), along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

agents, conducted a traffic stop near Americana Boulevard and Pointe Vista Circle in Orange County. During the stop, multiple occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. An ICE agent pursued one of the fleeing subjects and attempted to lawfully detain him.

A physical altercation ensued as the suspect—Elias Bautista, a Mexican national who entered the country illegally—actively resisted apprehension and continued attempting to flee. During the struggle, the suspect struck the ICE agent, causing the agent to sustain a significant head injury before the suspect fled the scene.

Following the incident, investigators with FHP BCII, CAAT, ICE ERO, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted an extensive investigation utilizing surveillance, intelligence gathering, witness interviews, law enforcement databases, and other investigative resources to positively identify and locate the suspect.

On June 18, 2026, investigators responded to the suspect’s identified location and carried out a targeted operation with assistance from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and ICE. The suspect was taken into custody after again resisting law enforcement efforts and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, which is a felony offense.