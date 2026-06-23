The Florida Highway Patrol Arrests Illegal Alien for Battery on ICE Agent

~ Coordinated Investigation Leads to Arrest Following Attack on Federal Agent~
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. ~ On June 16, 2026, the Florida Highway Patrol’s Criminal Alien Apprehension Team (CAAT), along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
agents, conducted a traffic stop near Americana Boulevard and Pointe Vista Circle in Orange County. During the stop, multiple occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. An ICE agent pursued one of the fleeing subjects and attempted to lawfully detain him.
A physical altercation ensued as the suspect—Elias Bautista, a Mexican national who entered the country illegally—actively resisted apprehension and continued attempting to flee. During the struggle, the suspect struck the ICE agent, causing the agent to sustain a significant head injury before the suspect fled the scene.
Following the incident, investigators with FHP BCII, CAAT, ICE ERO, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted an extensive investigation utilizing surveillance, intelligence gathering, witness interviews, law enforcement databases, and other investigative resources to positively identify and locate the suspect.
On June 18, 2026, investigators responded to the suspect’s identified location and carried out a targeted operation with assistance from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and ICE. The suspect was taken into custody after again resisting law enforcement efforts and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, which is a felony offense.
|“Every day, our State Troopers and law enforcement partners demonstrate exceptional professionalism and courage as they carry out their duties to protect the people of Florida. The incident in Orange County serves as a stark reminder of the dangers all law enforcement face when individuals choose to violently resist lawful authority,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Thanks to the coordinated efforts between our local and federal partners, the suspect was quickly identified, located, and taken into custody. We remain focused on ensuring that those who endanger our officers or our communities are held fully accountable, especially those who should have never been in our country to begin with. Florida will continue to stand firmly with the men and women who risk their lives each day to uphold the rule of law.”
“Assaults on our officers will not be tolerated. Irresponsible rhetoric has contributed to a massive increase in violence and threats against federal law enforcement officers performing their Congressional-mandated duties,” said ERO Miami Field Office Director Matthew Elliston. “Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement officers is a felony, and anyone who does so will be fully prosecuted. ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats. This is unacceptable.”