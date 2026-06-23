Traffic Advisory - Quesada Avenue between Peppertree Lane and Oxsalida Street Intermittent Lane Closure June 25

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 23, 2026) – Quesada Avenue between Peppertree Lane and Oxsalida Street will have intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, June 25 for Lumos Fiber to repair and replace sidewalks.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Basilio Frias, Lumos Fiber at 239-710-2258.

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