40-Year Veteran Releases Practical HVAC Sales Playbook for Comfort Advisors

A No-Fluff, Field-Tested Guide to Mastering Consultative Selling. Mike Stoffer, author of Successful Selling Strategies in the HVAC Industry

Mike Stoffer’s field-tested guide helps technicians and contractors conquer complacency, boost close rates, and generate year-round revenue.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing on 40 years of residential sales experience, industry veteran Mike Stoffer has released "Successful Selling Strategies in the HVAC Industry." Published by Spines , this no-fluff, field-tested guide equips Comfort Advisors, transitioning technicians, and contractors with actionable tools to increase close rates, maximize average ticket sizes, and secure year-round revenue.The HVAC industry often struggles to bridge the gap between technical expertise and customer-centric sales. Stoffer, who served as a Territory Sales Manager with Daikin Comfort Technologies for seven years , directly addresses the real-world challenges facing today’s professionals. His book tackles complacency—known as the "silent killer" in the industry—by demonstrating how to build a rock-solid personal foundation and establish SMART seasonal goals. By mastering the consultative sales process and utilizing Features-Advantages-Benefits (FAB) presentations, HVAC teams can effectively thrive through slower shoulder seasons and build predictable, lucrative pipelines.The Highlights● Fighting Complacency: Practical daily routines designed to eliminate the industry's silent killer and maintain a strong personal foundation.● Consultative Selling & FAB: Proven frameworks that transition professionals from mere order-takers to trusted advisors using Features-Advantages-Benefitspresentations.● Ethical Upselling: Actionable techniques for consistently closing higher-ticket jobs by offering Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) accessories and maintenance plans.● Pipeline Generation: Field-tested methods for self-generating leads and surviving the seasonal curve without relying solely on company-provided leads.“Most HVAC sales training focuses on scripts or theory,” said Mike Stoffer. “This book gives Comfort Advisors and sales managers the complete practical playbook they can start using on their very next call — from the 15-minute morning routine that kills complacency to the seasonal curve system that helped me hit $1.4 million in one year.”"Successful Selling Strategies in the HVAC Industry" is available now in print-on-demand, audiobook, and eBook formats.About the AuthorMike Stoffer has over 50 years of experience in the HVAC industry, including 40 years inresidential sales and seven years as a Territory Sales Manager at Daikin Comfort Technologiesbefore retiring in 2023. He continues to support Comfort Advisors and contractors by sharing thehard-earned lessons and systems that successfully shaped his career.Book Details● Title: Successful Selling Strategies in the HVAC Industry● Author: Mike Stoffer● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-90418-536-7● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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