Argentum's New Report Highlights Pay, Staffing, and Culture as Key Drivers of Senior Living Workforce Retention

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies that operate professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. New Report Highlights Pay, Staffing, and Culture as Key Drivers of Senior Living Workforce Retention Activated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality.

Argentum and Activated Insights report, 2026 Perceptions of Careers in Senior Living, available for download now.

Senior living workers are among the most mission-driven professionals. This report underscores the urgent need for meaningful structural changes to attract & retain talent this population depends on.” — James Balda, President, CEO, Argentum

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argentum has released its 2026 Perceptions of Careers in Senior Living report, developed in partnership with Activated Insights, highlighting a workforce deeply driven by purpose and human connection while facing growing pressure from structural challenges such as inadequate compensation, staffing shortages, and inconsistent management support.

Drawing on feedback from senior living professionals nationwide, the report offers one of the most comprehensive looks at workforce sentiment in the industry over the past decade.

“Senior living workers are among the most mission-driven professionals in any field,” said James Balda, CEO, Argentum. “But purpose alone is not enough to sustain a workforce. This report underscores the urgent need for meaningful, structural changes to attract and retain the talent this growing population depends on.”

“Activated Insights is proud to bring the rigor of our workforce research to this critical study review process alongside Argentum,” said Bud Meadows, CEO, Activated Insights. “The insights from our 2026 data tell a clear story: senior living depends on an extraordinary workforce that chooses purpose, compassion, and human connection every day. The challenge—and opportunity—for our industry is to create workplaces that support, develop, and retain the people who make exceptional care possible.”

• Purpose Remains a Defining Strength

The report finds that senior living employees overwhelmingly cite meaningful relationships and making a difference in residents’ lives as the greatest benefit of their work. Nearly 95% of respondents said they are likely to stay in jobs where they feel their work has purpose, underscoring the powerful role of mission in workforce retention.

• Compensation Continues to Drive Turnover

Despite high levels of dedication, 62.3% of workers identified non-competitive pay as the top reason they would leave the industry, making it the single most significant retention challenge. At the same time, 85.4% said fair pay is extremely important to job satisfaction, reinforcing the urgent need for competitive compensation strategies.

• Management and Culture Shape Workforce Stability

The quality of leadership and workplace culture emerged as equally critical factors. Nearly half of respondents cited poor relationships with supervisors and organizational culture issues as key drivers of potential departure. Conversely, positive team culture was the top factor influencing long-term retention, surpassing even pay.

• Work-Life Balance and Staffing Pressures Intensify

Workers also report growing strain from scheduling demands and staffing shortages. Flexible scheduling and work-life balance ranked among the most important job satisfaction factors, while burnout and understaffing were among the most frequently cited challenges in open-ended responses.



“As demand for senior living grows, the success of our industry depends on building workplaces that value and support the people who deliver care every day,” said Balda, “This report provides a roadmap for doing exactly that.”

The full report, 2026 Perceptions of Careers in Senior Living, provides the evidence base and implementation roadmap to position social wellness as essential health infrastructure.

About Argentum:

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults.

Argentum member companies operate senior living communities offering assisted living, independent living, continuing care, and memory care services. Along with its state partners, Argentum’s membership represents approximately 75 percent of the senior living industry—an industry with a national economic impact of nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars and responsible for providing over 1.6 million jobs. For more information, visit www.argentum.org.

About Activated Insights:

Activated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry’s leading benchmarking and recognition programs, Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute, and home-based care. Learn more at activatedinsights.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Robert

Vice President, Marketing and Content

Argentum

20 F Street, NW

Washington, DC 20001

srobert@argentum.org

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