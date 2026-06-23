Unicon-Supported Learnvia Wins 1EdTech Award for AI Math Tutoring in Higher Ed

Malav Shah, Unicon's UX Developer, Norman Bier, Director of CMU OLI and Executive Director of Learnvia, and Curtiss Barnes, CEO of 1EdTech Consortium.

1EdTech recognized Learnvia for helping colleges address gateway math, one of the biggest barriers to degree completion in higher education.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learnvia , a free AI-enabled courseware platform developed through Carnegie Mellon University's learning science research and supported by Unicon 's technology leadership, received the 2026 Learning Impact Award from 1EdTech for tackling one of higher education’s most persistent student success barriers: gateway math.Gateway courses derail the academic progress and degree completion of approximately 30% of learners across higher education, with introductory mathematics identified as one of the greatest barriers to student success.Learnvia was honored by 1EdTech for combining learning science research, adaptive instruction, and free AI-powered tutoring to help students succeed in gateway mathematics courses.“Students do not just need faster answers. They need the right kind of help at the right moment,” said Kenna Ose, Vice President, Market Development at Unicon. “That is what makes Learnvia so meaningful, and why Unicon is proud to help bring it to life: it gives students guidance while preserving the productive struggle that helps learning stick, and it gives faculty a scalable way to support more students without adding another disconnected resource or tool to manage.”With support from Unicon’s program leadership and software engineering teams, Learnvia pairs research-based courseware with AI tutoring built into the learning experience itself. Instead of asking students to navigate separate textbooks, homework systems, discussion tools, and general-purpose AI assistants, Learnvia brings lessons, practice, feedback, discussion, and tutoring support into a single course environment.General-purpose AI tools can give answers too quickly, validate incorrect work, or respond without the full course context. Learnvia is designed to guide students through difficult math concepts with feedback and scaffolding that preserve productive struggle — the point where students are challenged enough for learning to stick, but not so much that they give up.Learnvia is designed to extend, not replace, faculty instruction by giving students structured, course-aware support as they work through difficult concepts.“The technical challenge was not simply adding AI to courseware. It was building an AI tutoring experience that felt natural and responsive while preserving the pedagogy behind Carnegie Mellon’s learning science,” said Christian Murphy, Software Architect at Unicon.“This year's winners demonstrate how thoughtfully designed digital ecosystems can expand opportunity, improve outcomes, and enable continuous improvement, from supporting lifelong educator development and student success to empowering institutions with actionable insights,” said 1EdTech CEO Curtiss Barnes.Learnvia’s national network spans faculty at 38 higher education institutions, including community colleges, two-year colleges, broad-access four-year institutions, and large public research universities. The platform begins with Calculus I and will continue to expand into other foundational mathematics courses.For Unicon, the award reflects its work helping education organizations turn complex learning ideas into usable, scalable technology at a time when colleges and universities are still determining how AI can improve student outcomes. On Learnvia, that meant supporting the program leadership, software engineering, infrastructure, integrations, learner data, identity, and security needed to bring AI-enabled courseware into real teaching and learning environments.About UniconUnicon solves complex technology problems for learning organizations. The company consults, engineers, and supports technology wherever learning, skills, and credentials are delivered, with work spanning AI enablement, product and application development, interoperability, identity and access management, managed infrastructure, and public-good education systems. Founded in 1993, Unicon has served more than 400 organizations across higher education, K-12, edtech, foundations, nonprofits, and workforce learning.About LearnviaLearnvia is a Carnegie Mellon University-affiliated nonprofit learning collaborative advancing research-driven solutions to improve gateway course success for all students. Learnvia’s free-to-students, AI-enabled courseware brings educators and researchers together to turn the science of learning into classroom practice, starting with gateway mathematics.

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