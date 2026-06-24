Bestselling Novelist Jill Blocker Releases "Happily After Ever," a Globetrotting Love Story with International Appeal

Happily After Ever, by Jill Blocker. Now available for Pre-order

Bestselling novelist Jill Blocker releases Happily After Ever, a contemporary, international love story spanning America and Europe.

Blocker is appearing at numerous literary events throughout the U.S. and Europe for the novel’s release.” — Summer 2026 Book Tour, Constellate Publishing

NEW YORK CITY, NY, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally-acclaimed author Jill Blocker has released Happily After Ever , a contemporary YA/New Adult crossover that combines romance, adventure, and self-discovery in a tale that unfolds across the American Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and Europe.When a young woman leaves everything behind to pursue a fairytale romance overseas, she discovers that the life she imagined may not be the one she's meant to live. Blending international settings with universal themes of love, identity, and reinvention, Happily After Ever speaks to a generation redefining success, relationships, and belonging on its own terms.The novel follows the success of Blocker's debut, What Was Beautiful and Good, an Amazon #1 bestselling historical novel set during World War I and the birth of the Dada art movement. Published in German translation and recognized in international literary competitions, the novel established Blocker as a distinctive voice in historically rich, emotionally resonant storytelling.Together, Blocker's novels share a common thread: ambitious women navigating transformative journeys against richly realized international backdrops. Their blend of emotional depth, visual appeal, international settings, and cross-cultural themes offers strong potential for foreign-language publishing, film, and television adaptation.Before turning to novel writing, Blocker worked as a journalist. Her reporting background informs her fiction through immersive world-building, meticulous research, and emotionally authentic storytelling.Blocker is appearing at numerous literary events throughout the U.S. and Europe for the novel’s release. Additional information is available through Constellate Publishing Happily After Ever is now available for pre-order wherever books are sold.

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