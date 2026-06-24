Cellbie Supports Canadian National Institute for the Blind’s Phone It Forward Program with $5,000 Donation

Contribution continues collaboration that helps those with sight loss stay connected with pre-owned mobile phones

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellbie , the company that provides a trusted business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for pre-owned smartphones, today announced a $5,000 donation to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind ( CNIB Phone It Forward program, a first-of-its-kind initiative that provides life-changing technology to people with sight loss. The donation builds on Cellbie’s ongoing partnership with CNIB, helping to leverage the full value of mobile devices contributed to the Phone It Forward initiative.Cellbie works with CNIB to identify which donated mobile phones can be repurposed for the Phone It Forward program and facilitates the resale of those that can’t.“It’s a win-win because, with Cellbie’s support, every donated device has the potential to make a difference,” said Andrew Galster, Executive Director, Operations & Volunteers, CNIB. “Smartphones that are suitable for the Phone It Forward program create new opportunities for connection, accessibility, and independence for Canadians who are blind, Deafblind, or have low vision. Devices that aren’t a fit still generate value through resale, and those proceeds, along with generous contributions like Cellbie’s $5,000 donation today, help us bring this life-changing program to even more people across Canada.”Smartphones selected for the program are loaded with specialized apps that leverage artificial intelligence and the phone's camera to read prescription labels and recognize the faces of loved ones, help users travel safely using GPS, and allow them to navigate the world with greater independence."The Cellbie team is delighted that our donation to the CNIB Phone It Forward program will help bridge the digital divide and foster true independence for Canadians with sight loss," said Mark VanderHeyden, president and CEO at Cellbie. “We encourage any company disposing of used smartphones to consider donating them to CNIB for this worthy program.”Through its B2B trading platform, Cellbie disrupts the mobile device ecosystem by unlocking the value of pre-owned smartphones while ensuring fair market valuation. The platform has been embraced by service providers and enterprises to such an extent that 1 million pre-owned devices have been given a ‘second life’.To learn more about Cellbie’s mobile marketplace, visit www.cellbie.com To support the CNIB Phone It Forward program by donating devices or making a financial contribution visit www.phoneitforward.ca About CellbieCellbie is a Toronto-based company that's disrupting the global $100 billion secondary smartphone market by digitizing the wholesale business with its trusted marketplace for pre-owned mobile devices. Cellbie's software platform provides full transparency for high-volume buyers and sellers through device diagnostics, advanced grading standards inspired by CTIA, and real-time pricing algorithms. A unique feature of the platform is that buyers stipulate their pricing in advance to secure predictable and high-quality supply. For sellers, the Cellbie marketplace nets returns up to 50 percent higher than traditional trade-in options. Cellbie maximizes asset recovery for carriers, enterprises, and channel partners from their first transaction to their millionth, accelerating the growing circular economy by putting pre-owned smartphones into the hands of secondary buyers instead of landfills or recycling facilities.About CNIBFounded in 1918, CNIB is a non-profit organization driven to change what it is to be blind today. We deliver innovative programs and powerful advocacy that empower people impacted by blindness to live their dreams and tear down barriers to inclusion. Our work is powered by a network of volunteers, donors, and partners from coast to coast to coast. To learn more about our work and impact, visit cnib.ca.Media Contacts:Karin McArthurManager, Marketing and Communications, CNIBC: 437-922-7353 | Karin.McArthur@cnib.ca

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