Durham School Services to Bring Safety and Dependability to Lawrence Public Schools as New Transportation Provider

Together, we will focus on the priorities of student safety, customer service, and timely communication while also achieving systems efficiencies to improve the overall experience for students...” — Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift, Superintendent, Lawrence Public Schools

LAWRENCE, KS, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services, a premier student transportation provider, has been unanimously chosen for their dedication to safety and reliability by Lawrence Public Schools to become their new transportation provider for the next three years through 2029. Durham currently serves over 50 schools in Kansas with nearly three decades of experience in the state.With a fleet of 90 buses, Durham will run 74 routes for the school district, which includes regular, special education, and summer routes. To ensure safe and reliable service, each bus will be equipped with industry-trusted safety and operational technology. This includes Zonar’s fleet management platform for real-time GPS tracking and pre and post trip safety inspections, and Samsara’s AI enabled dash cameras to improve driver responsiveness and safety along each route. Additionally, parents and guardians will have full visibility into their student’s bus location, route changes, and arrival time, via our BusZone bus tracking app. Through the support of these innovative, state-of-the-art technology platforms, Lawrence Public Schools can anticipate an unrivaled level of service built with trust, transparency, and dependability.“I have had the opportunity to work with Durham Bus Service for almost a decade. This experience provides me with the highest level of confidence that we will be working with a partner who will support our continued commitment to strengthen and enhance our student transportation,” said Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift, Superintendent, Lawrence Public Schools. “Together, we will focus on the priorities of student safety, customer service, and timely communication while also achieving systems efficiencies to improve the overall experience for students and families."“I’d like to thank Lawrence Public Schools for entrusting us with their students and giving us this opportunity to provide such a vital service to their students and the Lawrence community,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services. “Student transportation is an essential means to more than just an education. It is also a bridge to a safe environment, warm meals, and support. This is just one of the many reasons that drive our Company and team members to continue to do our best each and every day for our students. I can say with confidence that Lawrence Public Schools can look forward to an unparalleled level of service, dedication to safety, and clear, consistent communication from Durham. Our team is full of gusto to get started and can’t wait to work together with the school to deliver the safe, reliable, and efficient service students and families of Lawrence Public Schools deserve.”-END-As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on, backed by our operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability. Our teams bring deep expertise and shared accountability to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.