NativePath Empowers Healthy Aging Through Ancestral Wellness on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill & Giuliana Rancic

Chris Clark, CEO of NativePath on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

CEO & Co-Founder Chris Clark Shares How NativePath Is Helping Millions Reclaim Their Health Naturally in Exclusive Segment

NativePath is helping people cut through the confusion that often surrounds health and wellness. Their focus on solutions is empowering people to make informed decisions about their well-being.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NativePath , a leading health and wellness company dedicated to making real, whole-food nutrition more accessible, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment titled “Getting Back on The Path to Better Health,” CEO and Co-Founder Chris Clark discusses how NativePath is helping consumers improve their health through science-backed supplements rooted in ancestral wellness principles. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming oin June 26, 2026 at 8:30pm PST/10:30pm CST.NativePath was founded after a chance meeting between Chris Clark and physical therapist Dr. Chad Walding during a CrossFit workout in 2009. Following a discussion about ancestral nutrition and the negative impact of modern processed foods, Clark began implementing the principles Dr. Walding shared. The results were transformative—from improved sleep and weight loss to increased energy and overall well-being. Inspired by these life-changing outcomes, the two launched NativePath with a mission to help others reconnect with the foundational principles of human health.Today, NativePath has become one of the fastest-growing wellness brands in America, helping millions of consumers take control of their health through clean, research-backed nutritional supplements. The company’s flagship collagen product alone has surpassed 5 million jars sold, becoming a trusted staple for customers seeking support for healthy aging, joint health, skin vitality, and overall wellness.During the Inside Business Today interview, Clark discusses how NativePath differentiates itself in a crowded supplement market through an unwavering commitment to purity, transparency, and ingredient integrity. Unlike many products that rely on fillers, artificial preservatives, refined sugars, and ultra-processed ingredients, NativePath formulates its products using only carefully selected ingredients that meet rigorous quality standards.A key focus of the segment is the growing awareness among Americans—particularly adults over 50—about the connection between nutrition, inflammation, energy levels, sleep quality, and healthy aging. As consumers become more educated about the impact of modern diets, NativePath continues to champion simple, natural solutions inspired by the way humans were designed to eat and thrive.The interview also explores NativePath’s rapid growth from a niche wellness brand into a nine-figure business driven by education, community engagement, and customer trust. Through a philosophy of “radical trust,” NativePath has built lasting relationships with consumers who value knowing exactly what is—and is not—in the products they use.“NativePath is helping people cut through the confusion that often surrounds health and wellness,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their focus on education, transparency, and natural health solutions is empowering people to make informed decisions about their well-being.”“We’re excited to feature NativePath on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Chris Clark’s journey and the company’s commitment to helping people age with vitality and confidence reflects a growing movement toward proactive, natural wellness.”Looking ahead, NativePath remains focused on expanding its impact through innovative product development, continued consumer education, and a mission to help millions more people rediscover the path to better health.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on June 26, 2026 at 8:30pm PST/ 10:30pm CST to learn how NativePath is helping consumers reclaim their health through nutrition, education, and ancestral wellness principles.To learn more, visit nativepath.com/health and read one of NativePath’s most popular educational resources, “7 Reasons Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking This Kind of Protein.”About NativePathNativePath is a health and wellness company dedicated to helping people get back on the path to better health through real, whole-food nutrition. Founded by Chris Clark and Dr. Chad Walding, NativePath develops premium supplements made with carefully selected, science-backed ingredients and free from ultra-processed additives. With a commitment to transparency, purity, and education, NativePath empowers consumers to take control of their health naturally and confidently. Learn more at nativepath.com/health.About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at www.insidebusinesstoday.com

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