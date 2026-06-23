Global C5ISR Market Growth Accelerates with Rising Military Modernization, Reaching US$ 30.18 Billion by 2035
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The global C5ISR market is witnessing substantial growth as governments worldwide intensify investments in defense modernization, battlefield digitization, and integrated command systems. According to Market Research Future, the C5ISR Market was valued at USD 10.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 30.18 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The growing need for real-time situational awareness, advanced intelligence gathering, secure communication networks, cyber resilience, and multi-domain operational capabilities is fueling demand for next-generation C5ISR solutions.
Market Overview:
C5ISR, which encompasses Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, has become a foundational element of modern military operations. As global security environments become increasingly complex, armed forces are transitioning from isolated defense systems toward interconnected and data-driven operational frameworks capable of integrating information across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains.
The rapid evolution of warfare technologies, increasing geopolitical tensions, and the emergence of hybrid threats are encouraging governments to deploy highly sophisticated C5ISR systems. These systems facilitate faster decision-making, enhance operational efficiency, improve battlefield awareness, and strengthen mission effectiveness.
The transition from legacy command-and-control architectures to software-defined, open-architecture platforms is further transforming the market landscape. Modern defense organizations are increasingly prioritizing interoperability, scalability, and data-centric operations, creating significant opportunities for C5ISR solution providers.
Request Sample PDF of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8754
Latest Trends Shaping the C5ISR Market:
1. Adoption of Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)
One of the most influential trends in the C5ISR market is the growing implementation of Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiatives. Military organizations are seeking integrated platforms capable of connecting sensors, weapons systems, command centers, and intelligence networks across multiple operational environments. JADC2 frameworks enable commanders to gather, analyze, and distribute information in real time, resulting in faster and more informed tactical decisions. The emphasis on interconnected warfare ecosystems is accelerating investments in advanced communication infrastructure and network-centric defense capabilities.
2. Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Artificial intelligence is becoming a critical component of modern C5ISR systems. AI-powered analytics enable rapid processing of massive volumes of battlefield data, helping military personnel identify threats, predict enemy actions, and optimize mission planning. Machine learning algorithms are increasingly being used for sensor fusion, target recognition, predictive maintenance, intelligence assessment, and autonomous decision support. As militaries strive for information superiority, AI-driven C5ISR solutions are expected to witness significant adoption.
3. Expansion of Space-Based Surveillance Assets
Space-based intelligence and surveillance capabilities are emerging as a major focus area for defense agencies worldwide. The deployment of low-earth-orbit satellite constellations is enhancing global monitoring, communication, reconnaissance, and navigation capabilities. The increasing utilization of satellite-based ISR platforms is helping defense organizations achieve persistent surveillance coverage and improve operational responsiveness in remote and contested environments.
4. Growth of Electronic Warfare Capabilities
Electronic warfare has become a critical aspect of modern military operations. Nations are investing heavily in technologies capable of disrupting enemy communications, radar systems, and navigation networks. Advanced electronic warfare platforms integrated with C5ISR architectures provide enhanced spectrum awareness and electromagnetic dominance, making them indispensable in future combat scenarios.
5. Shift Toward Open Architecture Systems
Defense organizations are increasingly adopting Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) and CMOSS-based frameworks. These architectures improve interoperability among various defense assets while reducing lifecycle costs and enabling easier technology upgrades. The trend toward open architecture solutions is expected to accelerate innovation and simplify integration of emerging technologies within existing defense ecosystems.
Key Market Drivers:
1. Rising Global Defense Expenditure
The primary driver of the C5ISR market is the continuous increase in defense spending across major economies. Governments are allocating larger portions of their defense budgets toward advanced communication systems, intelligence platforms, surveillance technologies, and command-and-control infrastructure. The growing focus on strengthening national security capabilities and enhancing military readiness is creating sustained demand for modern C5ISR solutions.
2. Increasing Geopolitical Tensions
Rising geopolitical disputes, border conflicts, and regional security concerns are compelling nations to modernize military capabilities. Defense agencies require advanced situational awareness and rapid response mechanisms to address evolving threats effectively. C5ISR systems play a crucial role in enabling coordinated military operations and supporting strategic decision-making during complex security situations.
3. Need for Real-Time Battlefield Intelligence
Modern military missions demand continuous access to actionable intelligence. Advanced surveillance sensors, reconnaissance platforms, and communication networks enable defense forces to gather and distribute mission-critical information in real time. The increasing reliance on real-time intelligence for mission success is significantly contributing to market expansion.
4. Emergence of Multi-Domain Warfare
Military operations are no longer confined to traditional land, sea, and air environments. Today's combat scenarios increasingly involve cyber and space domains, requiring integrated command structures and unified operational visibility. C5ISR technologies facilitate seamless coordination across multiple domains, making them essential for future military operations.
5. Growing Cybersecurity Requirements
Cyber threats targeting defense networks have become more sophisticated and frequent. Secure communications, encrypted data exchange, and cyber-resilient infrastructure are now critical components of military modernization programs. The integration of cyber defense capabilities within C5ISR systems is driving investments in advanced cybersecurity solutions.
Emerging Opportunities in the C5ISR Market:
1. AI-Powered Sensor Fusion at the Tactical Edge
One of the most promising opportunities lies in the deployment of AI-enabled sensor fusion systems. These technologies allow military personnel to combine information from multiple sensors and platforms, creating a unified operational picture for enhanced decision-making.
The ability to process intelligence closer to the battlefield edge significantly improves mission effectiveness and response times.
2. Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Networks
The rapid deployment of LEO satellite constellations presents substantial growth opportunities for C5ISR vendors. These networks provide improved connectivity, surveillance coverage, and communication resilience in contested environments.
As defense agencies continue investing in space-based assets, demand for satellite-enabled C5ISR capabilities is expected to rise considerably.
3. Defense Modernization in Emerging Economies
Emerging nations across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and South America are actively modernizing military infrastructure to address evolving security challenges.
These modernization initiatives create significant opportunities for manufacturers and service providers offering advanced C5ISR technologies and integrated defense solutions.
4. Autonomous and Unmanned Systems Integration
The increasing deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous naval systems, and robotic ground platforms is generating demand for integrated command-and-control architectures.
Future C5ISR systems capable of managing autonomous assets and supporting human-machine teaming are expected to witness strong market growth.
Segment Analysis:
1. By Platform
The C5ISR market is segmented into:
Land Systems
Naval Systems
Airborne Systems
Space-Based Assets
Airborne Systems accounted for the largest market share of 43.6% in 2025. Growth in this segment is driven by increasing investments in surveillance aircraft, reconnaissance platforms, intelligence-gathering systems, and manned-unmanned teaming initiatives.
Space-Based Assets are projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by expanding satellite constellations and increasing adoption of space-enabled ISR capabilities.
2. By Component
The market is categorized into:
Hardware
Software
Services
Hardware emerged as the leading segment, accounting for 46.1% of total market revenue in 2025. Demand remains strong for tactical radios, sensors, radar systems, electronic warfare equipment, and communication infrastructure.
Software is anticipated to experience robust growth owing to the increasing deployment of AI-driven analytics, mission management applications, cybersecurity platforms, and data fusion solutions.
3. By Application
The market is segmented into:
Electronic Warfare
Command and Control
Communications
Cyber
Other Applications
Command and Control represented the largest application segment, accounting for 34.2% of market revenue in 2025. The segment's dominance reflects growing investments in integrated battlefield management systems and real-time operational awareness solutions.
Cyber applications are expected to demonstrate the fastest growth due to increasing cyber warfare activities and rising requirements for secure defense communications.
4. By End User
The market includes:
Army
Navy
Air Force
Other End Users
Army accounted for the largest share of 41.8% in 2025, supported by substantial investments in soldier modernization programs, tactical communication systems, and battlefield networking technologies.
The Air Force segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period due to increasing development of next-generation fighter aircraft and advanced airborne intelligence systems.
Regional Analysis:
North America - North America held the largest share of the global C5ISR market, accounting for approximately 35.4% in 2025. The region benefits from extensive defense modernization initiatives, strong technological capabilities, and significant military spending. The United States continues to lead regional growth through investments in advanced command-and-control networks, AI-enabled defense systems, and integrated multi-domain operational frameworks.
Europe - Europe represents the second-largest market for C5ISR technologies. Increasing focus on defense readiness, NATO modernization initiatives, and enhanced electronic warfare capabilities are driving regional demand.
Several European nations are investing in advanced communication networks, surveillance systems, and cybersecurity infrastructure to strengthen collective defense capabilities.
Asia-Pacific - Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 12.38% during the forecast period. The region's growth is supported by rising defense expenditures, military modernization programs, territorial security concerns, and investments in indigenous defense technologies. Countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia continue to expand their C5ISR capabilities to address evolving security requirements.
South America - South America is witnessing gradual adoption of advanced defense communication and surveillance systems. Governments are increasingly focusing on border monitoring, maritime security, and intelligence-gathering capabilities to strengthen national defense infrastructure.
Middle East & Africa - The Middle East & Africa region presents considerable opportunities due to ongoing military modernization initiatives and growing security challenges. Nations across the region are investing in integrated command systems, advanced surveillance technologies, and cyber defense capabilities.
Top Company Profiles:
Lockheed Martin - Lockheed Martin remains a leading provider of integrated defense systems, advanced command-and-control solutions, and intelligence platforms. The company continues to invest in multi-domain operations, AI integration, and next-generation military technologies.
Raytheon (RTX) - RTX delivers advanced communication systems, radar technologies, cybersecurity solutions, and electronic warfare capabilities that support modern C5ISR operations.
Northrop Grumman - Northrop Grumman specializes in ISR systems, autonomous technologies, mission systems integration, and advanced military communication networks.
BAE Systems - BAE Systems offers a broad portfolio of command-and-control systems, electronic warfare technologies, and battlefield communication solutions.
L3Harris Technologies - L3Harris Technologies is recognized for tactical communication systems, intelligence solutions, surveillance technologies, and mission-critical defense platforms.
General Dynamics - General Dynamics provides advanced command systems, secure communications infrastructure, cyber defense solutions, and military networking technologies.
Thales Group - Thales Group develops integrated defense electronics, surveillance systems, secure communication platforms, and cyber protection solutions.
Elbit Systems - Elbit Systems delivers advanced intelligence systems, battlefield management technologies, unmanned platforms, and integrated defense solutions.
Recent Developments:
September 2025 – Lockheed Martin: The company secured a USD 1.2 billion contract with the U.S. Army to deliver advanced Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) integration services. This development strengthens interoperability across multi-domain operations, enabling enhanced coordination between combatant commands and improving real-time battlefield decision-making capabilities.
June 2025 – BAE Systems: BAE Systems completed its USD 5.5 billion acquisition of Ball Aerospace, significantly expanding its portfolio in space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). The acquisition also enhances its capabilities in advanced military sensor networks and strengthens its position within the global C5ISR ecosystem.
March 2025 – L3Harris Technologies: L3Harris reached a major production milestone by delivering its 100,000th AN/PRC-163 multi-channel tactical radio. This achievement reinforces the company’s leadership in secure, multi-domain communication systems and highlights its growing role in integrated battlespace communication technologies.
January 2025 – Northrop Grumman: Northrop Grumman was awarded an USD 860 million contract by the Missile Defense Agency for the production and expansion of the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). This contract further solidifies its strategic position in next-generation command-and-control and missile defense infrastructure.
October 2024 – Raytheon (RTX): RTX announced the operational deployment of its Next-Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) aboard EA-18G Growler aircraft. This milestone represents a significant advancement in airborne electronic warfare capabilities and strengthens integrated C5ISR and electronic attack systems.
July 2024 – Thales Group: Thales Group signed a EUR 430 million contract with France’s Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) for the supply of Contact tactical radio systems. The program enhances NATO-compatible secure communication networks and supports modern joint-force battlefield connectivity initiatives.
Conclusion:
The global C5ISR market is entering a period of significant expansion, driven by increasing defense budgets, evolving warfare strategies, and the growing importance of information dominance. The integration of artificial intelligence, advanced sensor technologies, cyber defense capabilities, and space-based surveillance assets is redefining military operations worldwide.
As governments continue to modernize defense infrastructures and pursue multi-domain operational superiority, demand for advanced C5ISR systems is expected to remain strong. With a projected market value of USD 30.18 billion by 2035 and a CAGR of 11.22%, the industry presents substantial growth opportunities for technology providers, defense contractors, and system integrators operating across the global defense ecosystem.
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Sagar Kadam
The global C5ISR market is witnessing substantial growth as governments worldwide intensify investments in defense modernization, battlefield digitization, and integrated command systems. According to Market Research Future, the C5ISR Market was valued at USD 10.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 30.18 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The growing need for real-time situational awareness, advanced intelligence gathering, secure communication networks, cyber resilience, and multi-domain operational capabilities is fueling demand for next-generation C5ISR solutions.
Market Overview:
C5ISR, which encompasses Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, has become a foundational element of modern military operations. As global security environments become increasingly complex, armed forces are transitioning from isolated defense systems toward interconnected and data-driven operational frameworks capable of integrating information across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains.
The rapid evolution of warfare technologies, increasing geopolitical tensions, and the emergence of hybrid threats are encouraging governments to deploy highly sophisticated C5ISR systems. These systems facilitate faster decision-making, enhance operational efficiency, improve battlefield awareness, and strengthen mission effectiveness.
The transition from legacy command-and-control architectures to software-defined, open-architecture platforms is further transforming the market landscape. Modern defense organizations are increasingly prioritizing interoperability, scalability, and data-centric operations, creating significant opportunities for C5ISR solution providers.
Request Sample PDF of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8754
Latest Trends Shaping the C5ISR Market:
1. Adoption of Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)
One of the most influential trends in the C5ISR market is the growing implementation of Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiatives. Military organizations are seeking integrated platforms capable of connecting sensors, weapons systems, command centers, and intelligence networks across multiple operational environments. JADC2 frameworks enable commanders to gather, analyze, and distribute information in real time, resulting in faster and more informed tactical decisions. The emphasis on interconnected warfare ecosystems is accelerating investments in advanced communication infrastructure and network-centric defense capabilities.
2. Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Artificial intelligence is becoming a critical component of modern C5ISR systems. AI-powered analytics enable rapid processing of massive volumes of battlefield data, helping military personnel identify threats, predict enemy actions, and optimize mission planning. Machine learning algorithms are increasingly being used for sensor fusion, target recognition, predictive maintenance, intelligence assessment, and autonomous decision support. As militaries strive for information superiority, AI-driven C5ISR solutions are expected to witness significant adoption.
3. Expansion of Space-Based Surveillance Assets
Space-based intelligence and surveillance capabilities are emerging as a major focus area for defense agencies worldwide. The deployment of low-earth-orbit satellite constellations is enhancing global monitoring, communication, reconnaissance, and navigation capabilities. The increasing utilization of satellite-based ISR platforms is helping defense organizations achieve persistent surveillance coverage and improve operational responsiveness in remote and contested environments.
4. Growth of Electronic Warfare Capabilities
Electronic warfare has become a critical aspect of modern military operations. Nations are investing heavily in technologies capable of disrupting enemy communications, radar systems, and navigation networks. Advanced electronic warfare platforms integrated with C5ISR architectures provide enhanced spectrum awareness and electromagnetic dominance, making them indispensable in future combat scenarios.
5. Shift Toward Open Architecture Systems
Defense organizations are increasingly adopting Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) and CMOSS-based frameworks. These architectures improve interoperability among various defense assets while reducing lifecycle costs and enabling easier technology upgrades. The trend toward open architecture solutions is expected to accelerate innovation and simplify integration of emerging technologies within existing defense ecosystems.
Key Market Drivers:
1. Rising Global Defense Expenditure
The primary driver of the C5ISR market is the continuous increase in defense spending across major economies. Governments are allocating larger portions of their defense budgets toward advanced communication systems, intelligence platforms, surveillance technologies, and command-and-control infrastructure. The growing focus on strengthening national security capabilities and enhancing military readiness is creating sustained demand for modern C5ISR solutions.
2. Increasing Geopolitical Tensions
Rising geopolitical disputes, border conflicts, and regional security concerns are compelling nations to modernize military capabilities. Defense agencies require advanced situational awareness and rapid response mechanisms to address evolving threats effectively. C5ISR systems play a crucial role in enabling coordinated military operations and supporting strategic decision-making during complex security situations.
3. Need for Real-Time Battlefield Intelligence
Modern military missions demand continuous access to actionable intelligence. Advanced surveillance sensors, reconnaissance platforms, and communication networks enable defense forces to gather and distribute mission-critical information in real time. The increasing reliance on real-time intelligence for mission success is significantly contributing to market expansion.
4. Emergence of Multi-Domain Warfare
Military operations are no longer confined to traditional land, sea, and air environments. Today's combat scenarios increasingly involve cyber and space domains, requiring integrated command structures and unified operational visibility. C5ISR technologies facilitate seamless coordination across multiple domains, making them essential for future military operations.
5. Growing Cybersecurity Requirements
Cyber threats targeting defense networks have become more sophisticated and frequent. Secure communications, encrypted data exchange, and cyber-resilient infrastructure are now critical components of military modernization programs. The integration of cyber defense capabilities within C5ISR systems is driving investments in advanced cybersecurity solutions.
Emerging Opportunities in the C5ISR Market:
1. AI-Powered Sensor Fusion at the Tactical Edge
One of the most promising opportunities lies in the deployment of AI-enabled sensor fusion systems. These technologies allow military personnel to combine information from multiple sensors and platforms, creating a unified operational picture for enhanced decision-making.
The ability to process intelligence closer to the battlefield edge significantly improves mission effectiveness and response times.
2. Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Networks
The rapid deployment of LEO satellite constellations presents substantial growth opportunities for C5ISR vendors. These networks provide improved connectivity, surveillance coverage, and communication resilience in contested environments.
As defense agencies continue investing in space-based assets, demand for satellite-enabled C5ISR capabilities is expected to rise considerably.
3. Defense Modernization in Emerging Economies
Emerging nations across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and South America are actively modernizing military infrastructure to address evolving security challenges.
These modernization initiatives create significant opportunities for manufacturers and service providers offering advanced C5ISR technologies and integrated defense solutions.
4. Autonomous and Unmanned Systems Integration
The increasing deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous naval systems, and robotic ground platforms is generating demand for integrated command-and-control architectures.
Future C5ISR systems capable of managing autonomous assets and supporting human-machine teaming are expected to witness strong market growth.
Segment Analysis:
1. By Platform
The C5ISR market is segmented into:
Land Systems
Naval Systems
Airborne Systems
Space-Based Assets
Airborne Systems accounted for the largest market share of 43.6% in 2025. Growth in this segment is driven by increasing investments in surveillance aircraft, reconnaissance platforms, intelligence-gathering systems, and manned-unmanned teaming initiatives.
Space-Based Assets are projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by expanding satellite constellations and increasing adoption of space-enabled ISR capabilities.
2. By Component
The market is categorized into:
Hardware
Software
Services
Hardware emerged as the leading segment, accounting for 46.1% of total market revenue in 2025. Demand remains strong for tactical radios, sensors, radar systems, electronic warfare equipment, and communication infrastructure.
Software is anticipated to experience robust growth owing to the increasing deployment of AI-driven analytics, mission management applications, cybersecurity platforms, and data fusion solutions.
3. By Application
The market is segmented into:
Electronic Warfare
Command and Control
Communications
Cyber
Other Applications
Command and Control represented the largest application segment, accounting for 34.2% of market revenue in 2025. The segment's dominance reflects growing investments in integrated battlefield management systems and real-time operational awareness solutions.
Cyber applications are expected to demonstrate the fastest growth due to increasing cyber warfare activities and rising requirements for secure defense communications.
4. By End User
The market includes:
Army
Navy
Air Force
Other End Users
Army accounted for the largest share of 41.8% in 2025, supported by substantial investments in soldier modernization programs, tactical communication systems, and battlefield networking technologies.
The Air Force segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period due to increasing development of next-generation fighter aircraft and advanced airborne intelligence systems.
Regional Analysis:
North America - North America held the largest share of the global C5ISR market, accounting for approximately 35.4% in 2025. The region benefits from extensive defense modernization initiatives, strong technological capabilities, and significant military spending. The United States continues to lead regional growth through investments in advanced command-and-control networks, AI-enabled defense systems, and integrated multi-domain operational frameworks.
Europe - Europe represents the second-largest market for C5ISR technologies. Increasing focus on defense readiness, NATO modernization initiatives, and enhanced electronic warfare capabilities are driving regional demand.
Several European nations are investing in advanced communication networks, surveillance systems, and cybersecurity infrastructure to strengthen collective defense capabilities.
Asia-Pacific - Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 12.38% during the forecast period. The region's growth is supported by rising defense expenditures, military modernization programs, territorial security concerns, and investments in indigenous defense technologies. Countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia continue to expand their C5ISR capabilities to address evolving security requirements.
South America - South America is witnessing gradual adoption of advanced defense communication and surveillance systems. Governments are increasingly focusing on border monitoring, maritime security, and intelligence-gathering capabilities to strengthen national defense infrastructure.
Middle East & Africa - The Middle East & Africa region presents considerable opportunities due to ongoing military modernization initiatives and growing security challenges. Nations across the region are investing in integrated command systems, advanced surveillance technologies, and cyber defense capabilities.
Top Company Profiles:
Lockheed Martin - Lockheed Martin remains a leading provider of integrated defense systems, advanced command-and-control solutions, and intelligence platforms. The company continues to invest in multi-domain operations, AI integration, and next-generation military technologies.
Raytheon (RTX) - RTX delivers advanced communication systems, radar technologies, cybersecurity solutions, and electronic warfare capabilities that support modern C5ISR operations.
Northrop Grumman - Northrop Grumman specializes in ISR systems, autonomous technologies, mission systems integration, and advanced military communication networks.
BAE Systems - BAE Systems offers a broad portfolio of command-and-control systems, electronic warfare technologies, and battlefield communication solutions.
L3Harris Technologies - L3Harris Technologies is recognized for tactical communication systems, intelligence solutions, surveillance technologies, and mission-critical defense platforms.
General Dynamics - General Dynamics provides advanced command systems, secure communications infrastructure, cyber defense solutions, and military networking technologies.
Thales Group - Thales Group develops integrated defense electronics, surveillance systems, secure communication platforms, and cyber protection solutions.
Elbit Systems - Elbit Systems delivers advanced intelligence systems, battlefield management technologies, unmanned platforms, and integrated defense solutions.
Recent Developments:
September 2025 – Lockheed Martin: The company secured a USD 1.2 billion contract with the U.S. Army to deliver advanced Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) integration services. This development strengthens interoperability across multi-domain operations, enabling enhanced coordination between combatant commands and improving real-time battlefield decision-making capabilities.
June 2025 – BAE Systems: BAE Systems completed its USD 5.5 billion acquisition of Ball Aerospace, significantly expanding its portfolio in space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). The acquisition also enhances its capabilities in advanced military sensor networks and strengthens its position within the global C5ISR ecosystem.
March 2025 – L3Harris Technologies: L3Harris reached a major production milestone by delivering its 100,000th AN/PRC-163 multi-channel tactical radio. This achievement reinforces the company’s leadership in secure, multi-domain communication systems and highlights its growing role in integrated battlespace communication technologies.
January 2025 – Northrop Grumman: Northrop Grumman was awarded an USD 860 million contract by the Missile Defense Agency for the production and expansion of the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). This contract further solidifies its strategic position in next-generation command-and-control and missile defense infrastructure.
October 2024 – Raytheon (RTX): RTX announced the operational deployment of its Next-Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) aboard EA-18G Growler aircraft. This milestone represents a significant advancement in airborne electronic warfare capabilities and strengthens integrated C5ISR and electronic attack systems.
July 2024 – Thales Group: Thales Group signed a EUR 430 million contract with France’s Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) for the supply of Contact tactical radio systems. The program enhances NATO-compatible secure communication networks and supports modern joint-force battlefield connectivity initiatives.
Conclusion:
The global C5ISR market is entering a period of significant expansion, driven by increasing defense budgets, evolving warfare strategies, and the growing importance of information dominance. The integration of artificial intelligence, advanced sensor technologies, cyber defense capabilities, and space-based surveillance assets is redefining military operations worldwide.
As governments continue to modernize defense infrastructures and pursue multi-domain operational superiority, demand for advanced C5ISR systems is expected to remain strong. With a projected market value of USD 30.18 billion by 2035 and a CAGR of 11.22%, the industry presents substantial growth opportunities for technology providers, defense contractors, and system integrators operating across the global defense ecosystem.
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Sagar Kadam
Market Research Future
+1 628-258-0071
sales@marketresearchfuture.com
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