Neology Builds on North America Momentum with Focus on Customer Delivery and Industry Leadership

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a leading provider of electronic toll collection and intelligent transportation solutions, is strengthening its North American growth strategy under the proven leadership of Rowdy Kemnitz, as Senior Vice President of Business Development for the region.A recognized and respected industry leader, Rowdy brings deep operational experience and a clear understanding of the challenges agencies face in delivering reliable, high-performing systems. His approach emphasizes early engagement, continuity, and solutions aligned to agency priorities.“Serving our customers well starts with listening early and staying engaged through delivery,” said Rowdy. “We are focused on building lasting partnerships and delivering state-of-the-art solutions that address real operational challenges for agencies and the communities they serve.”Neology partners with agencies across North America, including recent work with SRTA, MnDOT, CTRMA , delivering customer-centric solutions designed to solve critical needs. For SRTA, Neology is serving as Toll Integration Service Contractor, providing systems integration across its express lanes network, including deployment of its neoBOSS™ operational back-office platform, neoForce™ AI-enabled vehicle identification technology, and full roadside system replacement, along with ongoing operations and maintenance. The company is also delivering its neoBOSS™ cloud-based operational back-office system for THEA, supporting enhanced financial reporting and reconciliation processes. For MnDOT, Neology provides back-office and customer service operations supported by neoBOSS™ and enhanced customer service platforms. For CTRMA, Neology is delivering Pay-by-Mail services, neoBOSS™ back-office technology, and customer support solutions designed to improve efficiency and the customer experience.“Rowdy is a proven leader who is well known and respected in the industry,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. “His leadership strengthens how we engage with our customers and how we deliver, ensuring every solution is aligned to the needs of the agencies we serve.”Under Rowdy’s leadership, Neology is reinforcing a disciplined, partnership-driven approach that maintains continuity from early engagement through implementation and beyond. The company remains focused on interoperability, reliability, and long-term customer success.Neology continues to deliver technology designed to perform in real-world conditions, helping agencies operate with confidence and provide a seamless experience for the drivers who rely on them every day.About NeologyNeology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We’re partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It’s our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.

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