Naval Support Facility Deveselu Conducts Change of Command

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy — Capt. John Fitzpatrick relieved Capt. Michael Beaty as Commanding Officer of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu on Jun. 12, 2026.

NSF Deveselu is one of two Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Facilities in the Navy Region Europe, Africa and Central (EURAFCENT) area of operations. NSF Deveselu and personnel on board play a critical role in strengthening the U.S. and Romania partnership and supporting NATO’s overall ballistic missile defense.

Distinguished Romanian military and governmental guests were in attendance for this time-honored tradition.

“Our presence and operational success here is directly tied to the exceptional partnership we enjoy with our Romanian hosts,” Capt. Beaty said when he assumed command in 2025. In the year since, Beaty has coordinated joint ordnance operations between 17 U.S. Joint Forces, Romanian military forces, and civil and intelligence agencies, a testament to the shared goal for peace and security in the region.

In his final speech as Commanding Officer, Beaty reminded the Sailors of NSF Deveselu of their continued mission. “Your mission here has never been more important,” he said. “Our defensive capabilities are being tested now more than any other time in recent years. After a year of serving alongside you, I can reliably say that NSF Deveselu stands ready to accomplish that mission.”

Beaty took note of the sacrifices service members in this austere location make in order to meet the mission. "Your loved ones back home see the contribution you make every day, just as you see theirs. All of you have met this sacrifice of separation with strong character and resilience."

Guest speaker Capt. Christopher Schwarz, Chief of Staff, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, spoke to the strategic importance of NSF Deveselu’s mission and recognized the Sailors, Civilians, and their Romanian counterparts for their sacrifice and capability in accomplishing it.

“This is a critical juncture in history for this region and for this installation,” he said. “You worked around the clock to guarantee your installation remained ready to handle any contingency, to deter and defend our European Allies at a moment’s notice.”

Assuming command of NSF Deveselu also means assuming responsibility as the most senior U.S. official in Romania. Capt. Fitzpatrick, returning to NSF Deveselu after previously serving as Commanding Officer of U.S. Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System Romania, noted that he does not take this responsibility lightly. “It is a pleasure to return to Romania, knowing I will get the privilege of working alongside both the Sailors of NSF Deveselu and our Romanian partners," he said. “I look forward to carrying on the strong and successful example set by my predecessor and embedded in this command’s ethos.”

NSF Deveselu was the first Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Facility placed into operation, providing support to NATO's overall ballistic missile defense (BMD) system. NSF Deveselu’s service members and DOD employees serve as the security and logistic supply line for its primary tenant command, the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System. The Aegis command consists of a fire-control radar deckhouse and an associated Aegis command, control and communications suite, and housing launch modules that contain SM-3 defense missiles.

Navy Region EURAFCENT provides mission-critical logistics and support to the warfighter, their families, and the fleet across seven countries, enabling U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to maintain security, stability, and freedom of navigation in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.