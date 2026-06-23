Legendary R&B Group Loose Ends Featuring Jane Eugene to Open for Babyface at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on July 12

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater Jane Eugene, Loose Ends

We know how much Jane Eugene and Loose Ends mean to generations of music fans, especially here in Detroit where classic R&B has such a strong and loyal following,” — Sulaiman Mausi Vice President, Partner, The Right Productions

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit’s iconic riverfront concert destination, the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is proud to announce that legendary R&B group Loose Ends featuring original lead singer Jane Eugene has been added as the special opening act for Babyface & Friends on Sunday, July 12.

The announcement marks a powerful and emotional return to the stage for Jane Eugene following months of public concern surrounding her recent detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to published reports, Eugene had reportedly been detained for several months after issues connected to an alleged visa overstay while returning to the United States from Canada before ultimately being released.

Her upcoming Detroit performance is already resonating deeply with longtime fans of classic R&B and soul music, many of whom rallied publicly in support of the beloved singer during her detainment.

“We know how much Jane Eugene and Loose Ends mean to generations of music fans, especially here in Detroit where classic R&B has such a strong and loyal following,” said Sulaiman Mausi Vice President, Partner, The Right Productions. “Her return to the stage at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is more than just a performance — it’s a celebration of perseverance, artistry, and the enduring connection between artists and their audiences.”

For decades, Loose Ends helped define the sound of sophisticated 1980s and 1990s R&B, becoming one of the first successful British R&B groups to achieve major crossover success internationally. Led by the unmistakable vocals of Jane Eugene, the group delivered timeless hits including “Hangin’ on a String (Contemplating),” “Slow Down,” “Watching You,” “You Can’t Stop the Rain,” and “Magic Touch.”

“Jane Eugene is an incredible artist whose voice helped define a generation of R&B music, and we are grateful to hear that she has been released and able to return to doing what she loves most — performing for her fans. At The Right Productions, we believe music has the power to bring people together and having her join us as the opener for Babyface at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre will make for a truly memorable evening celebrating resilience, legacy, and timeless music,” added Mausi.

The July 12 concert also features one of the most influential artists and producers in music history, Babyface. A 13-time GRAMMY Award winner, Babyface has written and produced countless hits for artists including Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Madonna, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, and Aretha Franklin. He is also the co-founder of LaFace Records, the legendary label that helped launch the careers of Usher, TLC, and Outkast.

In recent years, Babyface earned another GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Song for co-writing “Snooze” by SZA and released Girls Night Out, featuring collaborations with some of today’s top female R&B artists including Ella Mai, Coco Jones, Kehlani, and Doechii.

The concert is expected to be one of the summer’s biggest nights of R&B at the Aretha, which continues its tradition of hosting sold-out performances and legendary artists along Detroit’s riverfront. Operated by The Right Productions, the venue remains one of the Midwest’s premier outdoor music destinations and a centerpiece of Detroit’s summer entertainment season.

Tickets are available now through the official box office and online at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

About The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

For 40 years, The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre has stood as one of Detroit’s most iconic outdoor entertainment destinations. Situated along the banks of the Detroit River at 2600 Atwater Street, the 6,000-seat venue is owned by the City of Detroit and operated by The Right Productions. Each summer, The Aretha hosts national touring artists, special events, and cultural programming that draw thousands of music fans from across Michigan and beyond. Known for its beautiful riverfront setting, skyline views, and welcoming atmosphere, The Aretha continues to be a cherished gathering place where live music, culture, and community come together. Additional concert announcements and ticket information will be released throughout the season.

About The Right Productions

Founded in 1996, The Right Productions is proudly celebrating 30 years as a trusted leader in event management, entertainment, and marketing. Serving clients in Detroit and North Carolina, the company has produced large-scale events reaching hundreds of thousands of people while creating and implementing award-winning marketing campaigns. The Right Productions is driven by a passion for crafting unforgettable experiences, bringing each client’s vision to life through creativity, precision, and seamless execution. From concept to completion, its dedicated team of creative professionals and expert planners ensures every event and performance is both memorable and impactful.

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