'Slow Hot Summer' – Ed Gumbrecht’s Sun-Drenched Beach Song Defines the Season

New music in a summer groove from DC's premier songwriter

‘Slow Hot Summer’ is a celebration of those timeless summer songs that seemed to follow you everywhere” — Ed Gumbrecht

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's summer when the beach jams start streaming. Gumbrecht gets the party started with his latest release, " Slow Hot Summer ". The track is a preview of Gumbrecht’s forthcoming album, Tall Tales , and captures the easygoing spirit of summers past—when beach radios blasted Top 40 hits from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and a great song could become the soundtrack to a season.With its clean melody, infectious horn section, and nostalgic charm, “Slow Hot Summer” tips its cap to classic beach anthems. The song evokes salt air, rolling waves, and the simple pleasures of slowing down to let summer unfold at its own pace.“‘Slow Hot Summer’ is a celebration of those timeless summer songs that seemed to follow you everywhere,” says Gumbrecht. It features the smooth brass contributions of Mike Oehmer and the steady conga of Eric Michael Lichter and was recorded at CT's Dirt Floor Studios.The single continues Gumbrecht’s tradition of pairing memorable melodies with vivid storytelling and will be featured on his upcoming album Tall Tales, a collection of songs inspired by larger-than-life characters, memories, myths, and everyday adventures.“Slow Hot Summer” by Ed Gumbrecht releases worldwide on June 19, 2026.About Ed GumbrechtEd Gumbrecht is an independent singer-songwriter whose music blends elements of retro indie rock, folk, and alt-country. His millions of listeners stream ed Gumbrecht tunes around the world. Known for thoughtful lyrics, strong melodies, and an album-oriented approach to songwriting, Gumbrecht continues to release new music that balances nostalgia, humor, and heart. His forthcoming album, Tall Tales, will be released Summer of 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.