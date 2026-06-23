Secretary Byrd Designates Main Street Marianna as Florida Main Street Program of the Month

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –

Today, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Main Street Marianna, located in Jackson County, has been designated the June 2026 Florida Main Street Program of the Month.

“Main Street Marianna has been an exemplary Florida Main Street community for over thirty years." said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. "Their continual support for preservation and small businesses enriches the local economy and serves as a role model for other communities."

Scottish entrepreneur Robert Beveridge established the seat of Jackson County, Marianna, in 1827. It quickly became an important center for agriculture, trade, and transportation in Northwest Florida. Historic churches, homes, and commercial buildings from the 1800s remain an important part of the downtown and contribute to the character of the Marianna Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Marianna also played a role in the Civil War, particularly in the 1864 Battle of Marianna, one of the few Civil War battles fought in Florida. Marianna became a railroad town with the arrival of the Pensacola and Atlantic Railroad in the 1880s that linked Pensacola and Jacksonville.

During the 1930s and early 1940s, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) built Florida Caverns State Park, one of Florida’s original state parks and a landmark of New Deal era engineering and landscaping. Marianna’s proximity to Highway 90, the Chipola River, and Florida Caverns State Park made it a destination for travelers and outdoor enthusiasts at the height of the era of roadside tourism in the state during the early to mid-20th century.

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center

Photographs provided by Kran Kram Photo

Since designation as a Main Street community 34 years ago, the program has grown to be recognized statewide through receiving Florida Department of State grants and Florida Secretary of State awards in both 2022 and 2023 and maintaining national accreditation. Main Street Marianna’s (MSM) mission is to preserve, protect, maintain, and improve the Historic Downtown District of Marianna, while increasing community events and fostering economic growth. At the center of MSM’s mission is the belief that a thriving downtown is essential to the quality of life for residents and the long-term vitality of the community.

Since 1992, MSM has generated $59,120,622.95 in public and private investments. The district has seen an increase of 205 net new businesses that have created 532 net new jobs, and over 14,495 volunteer hours have been recorded.

Historic buildings now house boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, bookstores, and other local businesses, while murals, beautification projects, and revitalization efforts continue to breathe new life into the district. MSM celebrates the city’s heritage while creating opportunities for growth, making downtown a vibrant destination for both residents and travelers passing through the Panhandle.

The program hosts recurring community events that bring thousands of people downtown each year, including seasonal festivals, Food Truck Friday gatherings, Christmas in Wonderland, open mic nights at Lafayette Landing, farmers markets, and other holiday celebrations like the annual Independence Day Celebration that highlight local businesses and foster community pride.

Through partnerships with local leaders, businesses, volunteers, and state agencies, MSM has utilized grant opportunities to support downtown revitalization, historic preservation, façade improvements, streetscape enhancements, beautification efforts, and community programming. These investments continue to strengthen the downtown district while preserving the historic integrity that makes Marianna unique. Current grant projects include: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church through the Florida Department of State, The Marianna Office Supply Building (Iralena Boutique Hotel) through the Rebuild Florida Hometown Revitalization Program, Christos Corner and Market Street through Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Grants, as well as numerous others, totaling over 100 million dollars in investment.

For more information on Main Street Marianna, visit mainstreetmarianna.org.

To learn more about the Florida Main Street program, visit FloridaMainStreet.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

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About Florida Main Street

Florida Main Street is a program administered by the Division of Historical Resources under the Florida Department of State, which currently oversees 53 communities throughout the state. By implementing the National Main Street Center’s Four-Point Approach, Florida Main Street encourages economic development within the context of historic preservation through the revitalization of Florida’s downtowns – the community’s heart and soul.