CodaPet partners with Dr. Rachel Pierce to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Littleton.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Providing in-home euthanasia allows pets to pass peacefully in a familiar place, surrounded by love, comfort, and the people who love them.” — Dr. Rachel Pierce

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Littleton, CO, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Rachel Pierce will serve pets and pet parents throughout Littleton and the surrounding areas.“It’s my wish that every family in Littleton becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whals are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Pierce grew up on the East Coast, where a love for animals was part of her life from the beginning. She headed north for college, studying at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont, before making a deliberate move west to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian. Colorado called, and she answered. She earned both her Master’s Degree and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Colorado State University in 2007 and has been practicing in the greater Denver area ever since. More than eighteen years later, she is still here, and still as committed to the families and pets of this community as she was on her first day.Dr. Pierce chose to offer in-home euthanasia because she believes, simply and completely, that pets and their families deserve more than what a clinic can provide in their final moments together. Familiar sights, familiar sounds, and the presence of the people who love them most can change the entire quality of that experience. “In-home euthanasia serves Denver families seeking compassionate end-of-life care for their pets in the comfort of their home,” she says, and she has built her practice around making exactly that possible.What Dr. Pierce brings to a home visit is more than clinical expertise. She creates the conditions for families to be fully present: to share memories, express gratitude, and spend quiet final moments with their companion without distraction or rush. “Providing in-home euthanasia allows pets to pass peacefully in a familiar place, surrounded by love, comfort, and the people who love them,” she says. It is an honor she does not take lightly.Dr. Rachel Pierce serves Lakewood, Littleton, Englewood, Sheridan, Golden, Morrison, Ken Caryl, Columbine, Bow Mar, and surrounding communities across southwest Jefferson County and the southern Denver metro area.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $275 in Littleton. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $115 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.