TrustRadius Names Archie ‘Top Rated’ in Workplace Management for 2026

Archie Wins TrustRadius Top Rated Award

Archie earns TrustRadius Top Rated 2026 Award and sweeps G2 quarterly badges across four workspace categories.

This is the second year in a row we’ve received the Top Rated accolade. I’m very happy to see it as proof that customers have an excellent experience with Archie even as we scale.” — Maxime Bouillion, CEO

QUEBEC, CANADA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archie has received the TrustRadius Top Rated award for 2026 in the Workplace Management category, the program’s annual recognition for products that earn the highest levels of verified customer satisfaction.

TrustRadius is one of the most widely referenced B2B software review platforms, used by procurement teams and IT buyers to evaluate vendors using true user feedback. The Top Rated awards, published annually, are determined entirely by verified reviews and satisfaction scores.

Archie was the only product recognized in Workspace Planning, one of only two products recognized in Visitor Management, and one of only three products recognized in Meeting Room Booking.

For Archie, the recognition carries particular weight. The Workplace Management category is a densely populated segment. Archie offers complete workspace management: visitor management, desk booking, meeting room booking, and coworking operations. That breadth is unusual. Many vendors in this space anchor in one area and adjacent features are smaller add-ons.

“This is the second year in a row we’ve received the Top Rated accolade. I’m very happy to see it as proof that customers have an excellent experience with Archie even as we scale. Our reviews on G2 and Capterra are telling the same story.” Maxime Bouillon, Archie CEO

WHY SOFTWARE LIKE ARCHIE IS BECOMING MORE PROMINENT IN MODERN WORKPLACES

Archie Desks and Rooms, Archie Coworking, and Archie Visitors cover distinct working setups. Whether a corporate office or a flex space, Archie caters across environments.

CBRE research shows that 89% of large organizations now have a formal hybrid work program in place. The office has changed shape, in many ways literally. Employees come in on different days, sit in different seats, and share spaces instead of taking ownership. Spaces need to be managed for that setup to succeed, but it's an arduous task when manual.

The demand for software that coordinates people and spaces reflects that shift directly. A 2025 Cisco study found that 93% of employers consider strong collaboration tools essential to making modern workplaces function. Knowing which desks are free, which meeting rooms have the right setup, and where your team is sitting on a given Tuesday is now operationally important.

As offices grow more dynamic, the question of who is in the building has become both a security and an operational concern. The visitor management software industry is growing at a 12.7% compound annual growth rate, driven by organizations replacing paper sign-in processes with automated systems that verify, notify, and provide specified access.

ARCHIE’S PATTERN OF EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

The TrustRadius accolade does not stand alone. Earlier in 2026, Archie was recognized in G2’s 2026 Best Office Management Software Products; ranked #1 on Capterra’s 2026 Visitor Management Shortlist with an overall score of 95 out of 100; and was recognized by SoftwareReviews in 2025–2026 for strong user sentiment and value.

Unlike annual awards, G2’s quarterly reports are a real-time indicator of how a product is performing with active users. In Q2 2026, Archie earned leadership badges across five G2 categories: Visitor Management, Space Management, Meeting Room Booking Systems, Desk Booking, and Hybrid Enablement.

The recognition spans multiple market segments and multiple regions, including EMEA and Europe.

Among the standout recognitions this quarter: Archie earned Leader status in Visitor Management at the overall, Mid-Market, and Enterprise levels, along with Best Results and Best Relationship for Enterprise. In Space Management, the platform received Leader badges across overall, Small Business, Mid-Market, Enterprise, Mid-Market EMEA, and Mid-Market Europe segments.

WHY RECOGNITION MATTERS IN A CROWDED CATEGORY

The volume and range of this quarter’s badges reflect not just product quality in a single niche, but competitive performance across the full spectrum of workplace management.

The workplace management software market is large and getting larger. Grand View Research projects the visitor management segment alone will grow from $1.87 billion in 2024 to $3.98 billion by 2030.

Archie’s recognition is the result of sustained investment in product quality, deployment speed, and customer support. It’s a sign of continued momentum that awards only partially capture.

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