HMP Global’s Clinical Pathways Congress Announces 2026 Agenda Focused on Oncology Pathways, Value-Based Care, and AI

Gordon Kuntz, Congress moderator and president of Kuntz Consulting speaks during the 2025 meeting

Now in its 10th year, the Nov 10–11 meeting at Four Seasons Boston explores how to govern pathways and apply AI, keeping patients central as economics shift.

We built the 2026 program around the questions leaders deal with every day. Ten years in, this is still the meeting where providers, payers, pharma, and policy leaders work on these issues together.” — Gordon Kuntz, Congress moderator and president of Kuntz Consulting

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global has released the full 2026 agenda for its Clinical Pathways Congress, the oncology field’s leading forum on clinical pathway design, governance, and value-based cancer care. Marking its 10-year anniversary, the congress takes place November 10-11, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston, featuring an agenda centering on practical execution across the cancer care continuum.

The official meeting of the Journal of Clinical Pathways, the 2026 meeting brings together oncologists, health system and practice executives, pathway and operations leaders, payers, policymakers, pharmacy leaders, and life sciences partners. This year’s program focuses on the operational, financial, and clinical realities of pathway design and implementation rather than high-level theory.

An Evolving Agenda

A decade into the Congress, the focus has moved from establishing the value of pathways to putting them into practice. The 2026 program is anchored in four areas shaping pathway strategy today: pathway economics and financial sustainability; data, AI, and real-world evidence; policy, regulation, and reimbursement; and the patient voice in pathway development.

Sessions are organized around the Journal of Clinical Pathways framework of Business, Outcome Measurements, Infrastructure & Innovation, and Consistency & Ethics, so attendees can connect the decisions they are responsible for to relevant sessions.

Inside the 2026 Program

• From Evidence to Action: Building Pathways That Drive Value. Translating clinical evidence into pathways that deliver measurable value.

• The Business of Pathways: Aligning Clinical Innovation with Financial Sustainability. Budgeting, reimbursement, stakeholder buy-in and demonstrating ROI.

• Pathway Design 2.0: Integrating Data, AI, and Real-World Evidence. Building dynamic, data-driven pathways while addressing interoperability, governance, and clinician adoption.

• Policy Pathways: Navigating Regulation, Reimbursement, and Accountability: How evolving policy frameworks shape pathway design and adoption.

• Pharma and Pathways: Redefining Collaboration for Value-Based Success. Emerging provider and pharma partnership models built on transparency and value.

• The Economics of Care: Contracting, Incentives, and Shared Savings. The financial mechanisms driving pathway adoption and stakeholder alignment.

• Elevating the Patient Voice in Pathway Development. Embedding patient perspectives, shared decision-making, and equity into pathway design.

• CP NEXT: Live Session. A live forum of Clinical Pathways NEXT, the Congress’s year-round extension for sustained dialogue between annual meetings.

The Faculty: Cross-Sector Decision-Makers

The Clinical Pathways Congress brings together faculty from across the oncology ecosystem, including provider, payer, pharmacy, policy, technology, patient advocacy, and life sciences leaders. Together they represent the full range of stakeholders involved in pathway decisions. Confirmed faculty include:

• Gordon Kuntz, President, Kuntz Consulting (Moderator)

• Alan J. Balch, PhD, Patient Advocate Foundation

• Tori Handy, PharmD, BCPS, The US Oncology Network/McKesson

• Deirdre Saulet, PhD, Jasper Health

• Olaf Lodbrok, MSc, MBA, Elsevier

• Jorge Garcia, PharmD, MS, MHA, MBA, FACHE, Baptist Health South Florida

• Lalan Wilfong, MD, Navista

• Carole Tremonti, RN, MBA, ConcertAI

• Andrew Norden, MD, MPH, MBA, OncoHealth

• Edward Arrowsmith, MD, MPH, Tennessee Oncology

• Alti Rahman, MHA, MBA, CSSBB, American Oncology Network

• Linda Bosserman, MD, PhD, FASCO, FACP, City of Hope

• David Jackman, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

• Mishellene McKinney, MHA, RN, OCN, Kaiser Permanente

• Adam Colborn, JD, Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy

• John Carey, Johnson & Johnson

• Clayton Wright, Takeda Oncology

• Ira Klein, MD, MBA, Tempus AI

Additional faculty will be announced as the program is finalized.

The 2026 Steering Committee includes Alan J. Balch, PhD, CEO, Patient Advocate Foundation; Aimee Ginsburg Chesnick, PharmD, BCPS, Director, ClinReview, The US Oncology Network/McKesson; and Deirdre Saulet, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, Jasper Health.

“This year’s agenda reflects where the field actually is right now. We are past the theory and into the hard work of day-to-day use of clinical pathways,” said Gordon Kuntz, Congress moderator and president of Kuntz Consulting. “We built the 2026 program around the questions leaders deal with every day: how to fund and govern pathways, how to put AI and real-world evidence to practical use, and how to keep the patient at the center as the economics get more complex. Ten years in, this is still the meeting where providers, payers, pharma, and policy leaders work through these problems together.”

Who Should Attend

The Clinical Pathways Congress is designed for professionals who develop, implement, manage, or optimize oncology clinical pathways and related care models, including medical oncologists and hematologist-oncologists; cancer program directors and service line leaders; value-based care and population health leaders; oncology pharmacists and pharmacy directors; payer representatives and reimbursement specialists; and HEOR and real-world evidence teams.

Registration

The full agenda is available at hmpglobalevents.com/cpc/2026-agenda. Discounted registration is available through September 4, 2026.

Event Details

Event: Clinical Pathways Congress 2026

Dates: November 10-11, 2026

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Boston, Boston, Massachusetts

Agenda: https://www.hmpglobalevents.com/cpc/2026-agenda

Website: https://www.hmpglobalevents.com/cpc

Registration: https://www.hmpglobalevents.com/cpc/rates

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight, with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 50 major global and regional events annually, medical strategy and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

Contact:

HMP Global Press Office

pr@hmpglobal.com

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