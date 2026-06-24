New Audiobook Release Brings a Lifetime of Wilderness Adventure to Life

CANADA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗟𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗱From close encounters with bears and lightning strikes to remote wilderness journeys, hunting and fishing, close calls, and hard-earned survival lessons, Radically Wild takes listeners deep into the untamed places that shaped outdoor educator and adventurer Scott Sunderwald.Now, those stories are coming to life in a powerful new way.Sunderwald has announced the upcoming release of the audiobook edition of Radically Wild, narrated in his own voice. While the book is already available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats, the audiobook offers outdoor enthusiasts an immersive experience that feels less like reading a book and more like sitting beside a campfire with a seasoned wilderness guide.𝗔 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀Drawing from decades spent exploring and teaching in the rugged landscapes of Alberta, British Columbia, and Germany's Black Forest, Radically Wild is a collection of unforgettable true stories that capture both the irresistible beauty and unpredictability of life outdoors.Listeners will travel alongside Sunderwald through bear encounters, mountain adventures, hunting excursions, survival trips, foraging mistakes, climbing routes, and moments of both triumph and near-death experiences. Along the way, they'll discover lessons about resilience, self-reliance, and the deep connection that can only be found in wild places.More than a collection of outdoor adventures, Radically Wild is a celebration of curiosity, courage, and the enduring human desire to explore.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀Many of the stories in Radically Wild began long before they were written down. They were first shared around campfires, during long hikes, and in conversations with students and fellow adventurers.For Sunderwald, narrating the audiobook was a natural extension of that tradition."Hearing these stories in the voice of the person who lived them creates a much more personal connection," Sunderwald said. "It's the closest thing to sharing a gripping campfire story with friends."Whether listeners are driving a backroad, hiking a forest trail, setting up camp, or relaxing at home after a day outdoors, the audiobook offers a chance to experience authentic wilderness storytelling wherever they are.𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀Radically Wild will resonate with hikers, campers, hunters, anglers, bushcrafters, climbers, paddlers, conservationists, and anyone who has ever felt drawn to life in the great outdoors.Interwoven throughout the stories are humor and practical lessons gained from decades of wilderness travel and outdoor instruction—knowledge that emerges naturally through hard earned lessons rather than formal instruction.The result is a book that entertains, inspires, and encourages listeners to step outside, build confidence in their own abilities, and reconnect with the natural world.𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲"This is truly one of the best books I've read in years. Scott Sunderwald is such a gifted storyteller."— Corey Cribbs, Ancestral Skills Practitioner and Rewilding Instructor"A lifetime of stories and most importantly lessons learned."— Bruce Zawalsky, Wilderness Survival Instructor and Founder, Boreal Wilderness Institute"Mind-boggling, terrifying at times, yet always inspiring."— Fred Sheppard, Parks Canada Interpreter𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿Scott Sunderwald is a well-respected Canadian outdoor educator, wilderness skills instructor, author, and adventurer based in the foothills of the Northern Rockies. Over several decades, he has taught hunting, fishing, foraging, climbing, wilderness travel, and survival skills to thousands of students throughout Western Canada and beyond.His work has been featured on CBC, Global TV, and CTV, and he cohosts the popular podcast Wilderness Wavelength. Through his teaching and storytelling, Sunderwald continues to inspire people to build practical outdoor skills, embrace adventure, and develop a deeper connection with the natural world. Follow along with Scott’s thrilling outdoor adventures on Instagram @northern.rockies.bushcraft.𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆Radically Wild is currently available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through Ingram Book Company and major booksellers. The audiobook edition will be released soon, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

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