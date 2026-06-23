TimeDoc Health Transforms Chronic Care Through Virtual Innovation on Inside Business Today with Bill & Giuliana Rancic

Aqil Chishty, CEO of TimeDoc Health on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

CEO Aqil Chishty Shares How AI-Powered Virtual Care and Human Connection Are Improving Outcomes for Millions of Patients

What TimeDoc Health is doing demonstrates the incredible potential of healthcare when technology and compassion work together. ” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeDoc Health , a leading Virtual Care Management solutions and services provider, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment titled “From Reactive to Proactive: Smarter Virtual Care,” CEO Aqil Chishty discusses how TimeDoc Health is helping healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, optimize value-based care performance, and generate sustainable reimbursement through innovative virtual care programs. The feature story will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on June 26, 2026 at 10:30 PM CST / 8:30 PM PST.Founded in 2015, TimeDoc Health was built to address one of healthcare’s greatest challenges: ensuring patients receive the proactive support they need between office visits. Today, the company delivers comprehensive virtual care management services through programs including Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), and other Medicare-supported initiatives.Since its inception, TimeDoc Health has served more than 2 million unique patients and delivered over 3 million hours of care coordination services. In July 2025 alone, the organization provided more than one million minutes of care coordination, underscoring its growing impact on patients, providers, and health systems nationwide.During the Inside Business Today interview, Chishty highlights how TimeDoc Health combines advanced technology with personalized human engagement to transform care delivery. The company’s AI-powered platform identifies high-risk patients in real time, integrates clinical and social determinants data, and helps generate personalized care pathways that improve outcomes while reducing administrative burden on providers.A key focus of the segment is the measurable impact TimeDoc Health delivers for health systems participating in value-based care. Partnering with a large system in the Southeast US, TimeDoc helped achieve a 50% improvement in blood pressure control and a 57% improvement in A1C reduction, while enrolling more than 19,000 patients into care management programs.The interview also highlights the powerful human stories behind the data. Chishty shares the story of a patient whose dedicated care coordinator recognized critical warning signs, facilitated timely specialist appointments, and helped uncover a life-threatening cardiac condition that ultimately led to a life-saving surgery. Today, that patient is thriving—a testament to the value of proactive, connected care.“What TimeDoc Health is doing demonstrates the incredible potential of healthcare when technology and compassion work together,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their approach is helping providers deliver better care while ensuring patients never feel overlooked.”“We’re excited to feature TimeDoc Health on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Their commitment to proactive care, combined with innovative technology and measurable outcomes, is helping redefine what healthcare can look like for both providers and patients.”What sets TimeDoc Health apart is its unique combination of technology, clinical expertise, and operational excellence. Rather than simply deploying software, the company provides experienced care teams, regulatory expertise, and continuous performance optimization to ensure lasting success for healthcare organizations.As healthcare continues to evolve toward value-based care models, TimeDoc Health remains focused on its mission to make care more accessible, more effective, and more human—helping providers move from reactive treatment to proactive health management.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (sponsored programming) on June 26, 2026 at 10:30 PM CST / 8:30 PM PST to learn how TimeDoc Health is transforming virtual care and improving lives across the country.For more information, visit www.timedochealth.com About TimeDoc HealthTimeDoc Health is a leading Virtual Care Management solutions and services provider that empowers healthcare organizations to improve patient outcomes, optimize value-based care performance, and maximize reimbursement opportunities. Through programs including APCM, CCM, RPM, BHI, and other Medicare-supported initiatives, TimeDoc Health combines AI-powered technology with experienced care teams to deliver proactive, patient-centered care at scale. Since 2015, the company has served more than 2 million patients and provided millions of hours of care coordination services nationwide. Learn more at http://www.timedochealth.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at www.insidebusinesstoday.com

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