Forward Edge-AI Announces Successful Post-Quantum Encryption Proof of Concept in Palau Micronesia

Isidore Quantum Demonstrates All in One, Cybersecurity and Drop-in PQC Capabilities

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI today announced the successful completion of a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) Proof of Concept (POC) demonstrating the capabilities of its Isidore Quantum platform in Palau, Micronesia.

"Congratulations to President Whipps and the Republic of Palau for taking bold first steps toward post-quantum security. By validating Isidore Quantum's capabilities within live government networks, Palau is demonstrating exactly the kind of forward-thinking cybersecurity leadership the entire Pacific Region needs right now." said Eric Adolphe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Forward Edge-AI.

As the convergence of advanced artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computers reshapes the security landscape, organizations must begin preparing today for the next generation of cryptographic security requirements.

Forward Edge-AI remains committed to helping governments, critical infrastructure operators, and enterprises modernize cybersecurity architectures, reduce cryptographic risk, and accelerate adoption of quantum-safe security technologies.

## About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI is a U.S.-based cybersecurity company specializing in post-quantum cryptography, cyber resilience, and advanced security solutions for government, defense, critical infrastructure, and enterprise environments. The company's Isidore Quantum platform enables organizations to discover cryptographic assets, assess quantum risk, and accelerate migration to NIST-aligned post-quantum security architectures.

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