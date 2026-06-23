Businesses turn to Moneypenny's AI Absence Line during World Cup period as employers seek smarter workforce planning

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Moneypenny reports a rise in AI enquiries as businesses adopt its AI Absence Line to streamline reporting and reduce admin

WREXHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moneypenny has revealed a significant increase in businesses signing up to its AI Absence Line over the last month, highlighting the growing demand for technology that helps organisations manage employee absence reporting quickly, consistently and efficiently.Data from Moneypenny showed a 54% increase in enquiries about AI services over recent months, as employers looked for ways to streamline absence reporting, reduce the administrative burden on managers and gain greater visibility of workforce attendance.The AI-powered service enables employees to report absences 24/7, capturing information, asking follow-up questions and instantly notifying employers, ensuring absence reporting is handled consistently while removing the need for managers to take early-morning calls.Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO at Moneypenny, said:"Major events such as the World Cup often bring workforce planning into sharper focus, particularly for organisations managing large teams, shift workers or customer-facing operations.Employers need accurate information quickly when someone is unable to attend work, whatever the reason. Just as importantly, employees want a simple and straightforward way to let their employer know they can't make it into work.What we're seeing is a growing number of organisations looking for smarter ways to manage that process. By automating absence reporting, businesses can reduce administration, improve consistency and free managers to spend more time supporting their people rather than managing paperwork and phone calls."Moneypenny's data also revealed that healthcare organisations are leading the way in AI adoption, closely followed by those in the property, business services and construction sectors.The findings come as employers continue to look for ways to reduce administrative burdens on managers and HR teams while ensuring employee absences are recorded accurately and consistently.The AI Absence Line was designed to remove the need for managers to take early-morning absence calls, while ensuring employees can report absences quickly and confidently at any time of day. By providing a simple, judgement-free reporting channel, it helps organisations create a better employee experience while maintaining clear and consistent absence processes across the business.EndsMoneypenny is the leading customer conversations partner to businesses across the UK and US, blending exceptional people with proprietary AI technology to deliver trusted caller experiences at scale. With an award-winning culture and more than 25 years’ experience handling over 180 million conversations, Moneypenny understands where automation adds value and when only a real person will deliver the empathy, judgement and trust that define reputations.Supporting tens of thousands of clients around the clock and managing more than 40,000 conversations every day, Moneypenny goes beyond answering to fulfil caller needs, ensuring every customer contact is handled brilliantly - helping organisations respond consistently, protect their customer relationships and grow with confidence.Founded in 2000 in Wrexham, North Wales, Moneypenny has grown from small start-up into a transatlantic team of over 1,000 colleagues across the UK and US.

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