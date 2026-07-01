Altaris Business Awards Announces 2026 Business Consultancy Awards Winners

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Business Consultancy Awards . These awards recognise consultants and advisory firms delivering meaningful support across leadership development, management consultancy, digital transformation, operational improvement and business innovation.This year’s recipients reflect the practical value that effective consultancy can bring to organisations of different sizes, sectors and markets. From strategic planning and leadership development to digital enablement, lean transformation and SME growth support, the winners and finalists demonstrate the importance of clear thinking, structured delivery and measurable client outcomes. Their work highlights how consultancy can help organisations improve performance, strengthen systems and approach change with greater confidence.Altaris Business Awards 2026 Business Consultancy Awards Winners• Akeno Ltd - Consultancy of the Year• Wingfield Consultants Ltd - Best Management Consultancy• Meta Smart Systems Ltd - Most Innovative Business Solutions• Goldenmuv Premium Consulting Limited (GMPC) - Rising Star AwardAltaris Business Awards 2026 Business Consultancy Awards Finalists• Wingfield Consultants Ltd - Consultancy of the Year• 10 IN HOUSE Strategy & Design - Best Management Consultancy• Akeno Ltd - Most Innovative Business SolutionsRecognising Consultancy with Practical ImpactThe 2026 Business Consultancy Awards reflect the breadth of expertise found across the consultancy sector. This year’s recognised organisations have shown how focused advice, strong frameworks and practical implementation can support better decision-making, improved operations and long-term organisational resilience.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists. Their achievements demonstrate the value of consultancy that is grounded in clear insight, professional rigour and a commitment to helping clients make meaningful progress.To learn more about the 2026 Business Consultancy Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

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