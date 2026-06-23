The True Stories Merchant™ Offers Speaking & Consulting Services for Leadership, Diversity & Organizational Development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The True Stories Merchant™, a premier speaking, training, coaching, and consulting practice, is helping organizations worldwide transform their workplace culture through authentic storytelling and expert guidance on global diversity, intercultural communication, and leadership development.

Led by Dr. h.c. Lisa E. Kirkwood, an accomplished modern Renaissance woman with many skills and over 30 years of cross-cultural experience in Europe and the USA, the practice delivers customized themed consultations, live stage and virtual events, corporate speaking, keynotes, coaching programs, masterclasses, workshops, webinars, and promotional presentations to diverse audiences across business, academic, and social sectors.

Dr. h.c. Lisa E. Kirkwood brings an impressive track record of professional achievements and recognition to her work. She is a five-time Amazon bestselling author whose collaborative works have reached the coveted #1 bestseller status, including titles such as "Passion Driven Leadership – Cultivating People and Purpose for Business Growth," "A Legacy in Humanitarianism: Journeys to Genuine Connections Through Purpose, People, and Passion," and "Rising Together - The Power Within: Women's Stories of Resilience and Leadership."

Her decades of humanitarian work and service to diverse communities have earned her numerous accolades, including the Diversity Champion Award, Heroes Extraordinaire Award, multiple Leadership Excellence Awards, and the prestigious International Impact Book Awards. In recognition of her intercultural initiatives and outreach, she was conferred the title of Doctor Honoris Causa, with endorsement from the State of California Senate and Legislature Assembly.

The True Stories Merchant™ serves a wide range of audiences, including HR professionals, management executives, leadership teams, education coordinators, and event planners. The practice works with nonprofit organizations, small to large businesses and corporations with 10 or more employees, educational institutions from school to college levels, and civic groups and associations.

According to the company, the unique value proposition lies in connecting and transforming people through the magic of real stories, turning every speech into a captivating experience while offering a global perspective on ethnic diversity and human connectivity. Dr. h.c. Lisa E. Kirkwood currently serves multiple global organizations including the International Rescue Committee and the United Nations.

The True Stories Merchant™ CEO emphasizes the practice's commitment to its founding values: "Global diversity, intercultural communication, and human connectivity - I live by these values, I will continue to share them worldwide with as many people as possible, and build a lasting legacy of shared success."

About The True Stories Merchant™

The True Stories Merchant™ provides specialized speaking, training, coaching, and consulting services focused on global diversity, transformational leadership, team building, and organizational development. With over 30 years of cross-cultural expertise, the practice helps organizations build diversified workforces and leverage talents from people with various backgrounds and experiences. Most importantly, it can also help to prevent costly lawsuits, manage company reputation, and avoid loss of revenues.

Contact:

Lisa E. Kirkwood - CEO

www.thetruestoriesmerchant.com

lisa.kirkwood7@gmail.com

+1 323-364-3757

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