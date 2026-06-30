JAR Systems Enters Healthcare Market with USB-C Charging Stations for Clinical Environments

One of INC’s rising stars, JAR Systems, brings proven USB-C charging technology to acute care hospitals, addressing persistent device readiness gaps.

We know the stakes are higher in healthcare. Nurses can’t afford to spend time looking for charged devices.” — Axel Zimmermann, CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAR Systems, a leading manufacturer of multi-device USB-C PD charging stations , serving over 2,095 organizations across the United States, announced its entry into the healthcare market today with the Adapt12 and Adapt6 charging stations.The announcement marks a strategic expansion beyond its current footprint in the education sector, where the company has built a strong reputation for delivering scalable, low-maintenance charging infrastructure Healthcare charging solutions from JAR Systems aim to address the device readiness gap in acute care hospitals throughout the country by delivering durable charging stations engineered to withstand the unique demands of clinical environments.“Shockingly, 87% of care teams cannot get a charged device at shift start (Imprivata/Vanson Bourne 2025). We don’t see that as a technology problem; that’s an infrastructure problem. JAR Systems exists to solve it, just like we did for educators,” noted CEO Axel Zimmermann.“We know the stakes are higher in healthcare. Nurses can’t afford to spend time looking for charged devices. JAR Systems platform is purpose-built to scale from a single med-surg unit to a full hospital deployment, without disrupting workflows or increasing support tickets for faulty devices.”The Adapt12 and the Adapt6 are the foundation of JAR Systems healthcare charging solutions, delivering compact, space-saving designs that fit in already packed nursing stations. Both stations are backed by JAR Systems’ below-industry-standard 1% device failure rate, a healthcare-aligned warranty program with lifetime coverage on mechanical and structural components, and a dedicated onboarding and customer success team.Healthcare IT leaders, nursing and unit directors, and procurement teams interested in evaluating JAR Systems’ healthcare charging solutions can request a free trial unit (terms and conditions apply) or schedule a consultation online at https://hubs.ly/Q04mmWX50

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