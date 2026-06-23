As Workplace Violence Regulations Expand, NAVEX Introduces New Training Portfolio

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced the availability of its Workplace Violence Prevention training portfolio, designed to help organizations strengthen risk mitigation, improve audit readiness and meet evolving regulatory expectations.

For many organizations, workplace violence preparedness has become a growing compliance challenge. New requirements such as California's SB 553 and the New York Retail Worker Safety Act have introduced formal training obligations, while OSHA's General Duty Clause continues to hold employers accountable for providing a safe workplace. Yet many organizations still rely on highly generic workplace conduct training alone, leaving critical gaps in more detailed areas of threat recognition, de-escalation and incident reporting.

"Most workplace violence incidents don't begin with a headline-making event. They begin with warning signs that are missed, misunderstood or never reported," said Dr. Jen Farthing, General Manager of Training at NAVEX. "Organizations need training that helps employees recognize those moments early and gives them the confidence to act."

NAVEX's Workplace Violence Prevention portfolio addresses this gap with flexible, jurisdiction-specific learning paths aligned to emerging regulatory requirements, including those of California and New York. Organizations can assign training by region and industry, helping ensure employees receive relevant content while supporting compliance and documentation requirements.

The portfolio includes:

• Global Workplace Violence Prevention, focused on threat recognition, reporting and prevention for multi-location and global organizations.

• Workplace Violence Prevention for Retail Workers, featuring scenarios and de-escalation strategies tailored to customer-facing environments.

• California Workplace Violence Prevention, designed to support compliance with California SB 553.

Workplace Violence Prevention training is available now as part of NAVEX One Ethics & Compliance Training solutions. To date, NAVEX has delivered 10 training courses in 2026 as part of its ongoing commitment to help organizations build trusted workplaces by continually providing the most up-to-date and relevant compliance training content.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third-party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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