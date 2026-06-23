MATTR Projects secures a residential retrofit and extension project valued at more than £500,000 in Bethnal Green

Victorian East London home in Bethnal Green to undergo a £500k+ sustainable transformation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London construction specialist MATTR Projects has secured a residential retrofit and extension project valued at more than £500,000 in Bethnal Green, East London. Partnering with North Architects - Passivhaus-approved architects - the company is transforming a 1876 Victorian property into a high-performance, multi-generational family home for a family of five spanning three generations. Construction began in March 2026 and is scheduled for completion in September 2026.

The comprehensive energy retrofit will significantly exceed current Building Regulation requirements. Key measures include an air source heat pump, provision for a future solar PV system, triple glazing throughout, and natural woodfibre insulation finished with breathable lime plaster. Together, these features will dramatically reduce energy consumption, improve indoor air quality and enhance comfort levels while preserving the building's historic character.

To support multi-generational living, MATTR Projects is introducing major structural alterations and two new rear extensions. These will create a spacious family kitchen at lower ground floor level and a fully accessible bathroom on the upper ground floor. The project also includes extensive rear garden landscaping, including new retaining walls, alongside the careful restoration of the property's front façade.

Alex Tinker, Founder and Director of MATTR Projects, said:

"This project brings together heritage restoration, energy-efficient retrofit measures and thoughtful design that supports modern family living. Working alongside North Architects, we're transforming a Victorian property into a high-performance home that will comfortably accommodate three generations of the same family while significantly reducing its environmental impact."

"Projects like this demonstrate how older homes can be sensitively adapted to meet modern standards of sustainability, accessibility and comfort while preserving their architectural character."

MATTR Projects is managing the delivery of the scheme from structural works through to final internal finishes.

About MATTR Projects

MATTR Projects is a London-based main contractor and construction company that delivers high-end and luxury residential/commercial projects across the city. It was founded on the belief that good design deserves equally good construction and has worked on projects that include high end private residences, office residential conversions and much more. Further details can be found on the website: https://mattrprojects.co.uk/.



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