Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Featured by India.com for Advancing World-Class Neurosurgery in Tier-II India

From Global Training to Local Impact: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla brings world-class brain, spine, stroke, and neurovascular care to Tier-II India through advanced neurosurgical technologies and comprehensive neuroscience services at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Gun The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries. Dr Rao the best neurosurgeon in the world Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla - the best neurosurgeon and spine surgeon in India

Internationally trained neurosurgeon brings advanced brain, spine, stroke, and endovascular care closer to patients across regional India.

Our mission is simple: bring world-class brain and spine care to every patient through innovation, precision, and compassion.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, internationally trained neurosurgeon and Founder & Chairman of Dr. Rao’s Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur , has been featured by India.com in an editorial highlighting how advanced neurosurgery is transforming healthcare accessibility in Tier-II India.The article, titled “From Global Training to Local Impact: How Advanced Neurosurgery Is Reaching Tier-II India,” explores the growing shift of world-class neurological care beyond major metropolitan cities and recognizes the role of globally trained specialists in building advanced neuroscience ecosystems closer to patients' homes.The feature highlights how innovations in minimally invasive neurosurgery, endovascular neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, advanced spine surgery, stroke intervention, and neurocritical care are increasingly becoming available in regional healthcare centers, improving access, affordability, and patient outcomes.Bringing Global Expertise to Regional IndiaAfter completing advanced neurosurgical and subspecialty fellowships in the United States, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla returned to India with a vision of creating a comprehensive neuroscience center capable of delivering international standards of care outside major metropolitan regions.His advanced training includes fellowships in:Minimally Invasive Skull Base Surgery (Ohio, USA)Pediatric Neurosurgery (Colorado, USA)Pediatric and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery (Ohio, USA)Neuro-OncologyFunctional and Stereotactic Radiosurgery (Virginia, USA)Endovascular and Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery (Virginia, USA)Today, that vision has evolved into one of India's most advanced independent neuroscience institutions serving patients from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and across India.Building a Comprehensive Neuroscience EcosystemDr. Rao’s Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences was established to provide integrated care across the entire spectrum of neurological disorders.The institution offers:Advanced NeurosurgeryMinimally Invasive Brain SurgeryMinimally Invasive Spine SurgeryEndovascular NeurosurgeryStroke and Neurovascular CareNeuro-OncologyPediatric NeurosurgeryEpilepsy SurgeryFunctional NeurosurgeryNeurocritical CareNeurorehabilitationThe hospital is equipped with advanced technologies including neuronavigation systems, hybrid operating facilities, neuro-endoscopy, intraoperative neuromonitoring, advanced neuroimaging, microsurgical platforms, and specialized neurocritical care infrastructure.Clinical Excellence Through Experience and InnovationOver the course of his career, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla has performed and supervised:15,000+ neurosurgical procedures12,000+ minimally invasive brain and spine surgeries3,000+ endovascular and neurovascular interventionsHis commitment to evidence-based medicine and clinical research has also contributed significantly to the advancement of neurosciences in India.One of his most notable academic contributions includes presenting India’s largest intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) study involving 1,008 cases, highlighting the role of neuromonitoring in improving safety and outcomes during spine surgery.The study was presented at major national scientific forums and received widespread recognition within the neurosurgical community.Recognition on National and International PlatformsDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla has received multiple recognitions for his contributions to neurosurgery, innovation, and patient-centered healthcare.Recent recognitions include:Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Endovascular Neurosurgeon in IndiaEconomic Times Healthcare Excellence RecognitionET Business Excellence RecognitionIndia Today Eminent Doctors RecognitionRadiocity FM Icon AwardSardar Vallabhbhai Patel Unity AwardLeaders Awards RecognitionBrainLab Neurosurgery AwardHe has also been featured by several leading national media platforms for his work in advancing neurological care in India.Featured by India.comAccording to the India.com feature, advanced neurosurgery is increasingly reaching Tier-II cities through a combination of global expertise, modern healthcare infrastructure, minimally invasive technologies, and comprehensive neuroscience ecosystems.The article highlights how institutions such as Dr. Rao’s Hospital are helping bridge the gap between international standards of care and regional healthcare accessibility, allowing patients to receive advanced neurological treatment closer to home.Advancing the Future of Neurosciences in IndiaAs healthcare continues to evolve, Dr. Rao believes the future lies in making advanced neurological care accessible to every patient regardless of geography.“Patients should not have to travel hundreds of kilometers for world-class brain, spine, stroke, and neurovascular care. Our mission has always been to bring advanced neuroscience services closer to the communities that need them most,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla.With continued investment in technology, innovation, education, and multidisciplinary care, Dr. Rao’s Hospital remains committed to improving neurological outcomes and expanding access to specialized healthcare across India.Read the Full FeatureIndia.com Feature:Additional ResourcesSiliconIndia Cover Story:Official Website:About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is an internationally trained neurosurgeon, cerebrovascular specialist, minimally invasive neurosurgeon, spine surgeon, neuro-oncologist, and founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India.With advanced fellowship training in multiple neurosurgical subspecialties from the United States and extensive experience in complex brain, spine, pediatric, neurovascular, and minimally invasive procedures, he is dedicated to advancing world-class neurosciences care in India.Keywords:Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla, best neurosurgeon in India best spine surgeon in India , best neurosurgeon in Guntur, minimally invasive neurosurgery India, endovascular neurosurgery India, advanced spine surgery India, brain tumor surgery India, stroke treatment India, International Institute of Neurosciences, Dr Rao Hospital Guntur, Tier-II healthcare India, advanced neurosciences India, neurovascular surgery India, pediatric neurosurgery India, global training local impact, neuroscience innovation India.Media ContactDr. Rao’s Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet, Besides AK Biryani Point, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaPhone: +91 9010056444Email: info@drraoshospitals.comWebsite: https://drraoshospitals.com/ Social MediaFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Raoshospital.Neurosurgeon/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_mohana_rao/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drpatibandla/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mrpatiban X: https://x.com/MohanaRaoPatib

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - Best Neurology hospital in Guntur

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