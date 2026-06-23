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The Business Research Company's Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size To Reach $7.89Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 12%

Expected to grow to $7.89 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The companion diagnostic technologies sector is rapidly evolving, playing a vital role in the advancement of precision medicine. As healthcare increasingly moves toward personalized treatments, understanding the market’s current size, growth factors, and regional dynamics provides valuable insight into its future trajectory.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trends in Companion Diagnostic Technologies

The companion diagnostic technologies market has experienced swift growth in recent years and is expected to continue this momentum. Market value is projected to rise from $4.44 billion in 2025 to $4.97 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This expansion during the historical period has been driven by greater adoption of precision medicine, an increase in cancer and chronic disease cases, higher demand for targeted treatment options, growth in molecular diagnostics research, and increased investments in biomarker discovery initiatives.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow even more rapidly, reaching $7.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.2%. Factors fueling this forecast include advancements in personalized therapy development, wider use of AI-powered diagnostic interpretation tools, growing preference for noninvasive liquid biopsy tests, strengthened collaborations between pharmaceutical and diagnostic firms, and a rise in regulatory approvals for companion diagnostic assays. Key trends expected to influence the market include expanded use of biomarker-driven therapy selection, next-generation sequencing diagnostics, liquid biopsy adoption, personalized oncology approaches, and integration of multiplex molecular diagnostic testing methods.

Understanding Companion Diagnostic Technologies and Their Role

Companion diagnostic technologies encompass specialized tests and tools designed to detect specific biomarkers that predict how a patient will respond to particular treatments. These diagnostics are essential for administering targeted therapies safely and effectively by ensuring the right patients receive the most appropriate drugs based on their unique molecular or genetic profiles. This tailored approach is central to precision medicine, helping to improve clinical outcomes while minimizing adverse side effects.

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Main Factors Fueling Growth in the Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market

One of the primary drivers behind the expanding companion diagnostic technologies market is the rising demand for targeted therapies. Targeted therapies use drugs or other agents that specifically identify and attack cancer cells or molecular targets, sparing healthy tissue. Their growing popularity stems from their ability to provide more effective treatment with fewer side effects. Companion diagnostics facilitate this process by identifying genetic mutations, biomarkers, and molecular characteristics that guide clinicians in selecting the best therapy for each patient. This improves treatment precision and supports better clinical decision-making across oncology and other disease areas.

For example, a report released in July 2023 by the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) highlighted that the number of gene therapies in Phase II clinical trials increased from 247 at the end of Q1 2023 to 260 by the end of Q2, marking a 5% growth. This rising pipeline of targeted therapies underscores the expanding need for companion diagnostic technologies to support personalized treatment strategies.

Leading Regional Markets for Companion Diagnostic Technologies

In 2025, North America held the dominant share of the companion diagnostic technologies market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to outpace others in growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on global market developments.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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